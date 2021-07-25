The group Friends of the Longview Public Library has scheduled a book and other media drive 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Donated items will be added into a future book sale, with funds benefiting the library.
Donations will be accepted via curbside drop off outside the library or inside the building at 222 W. Cotton St.
Items accepted include books, DVDs and Blu-rays, audiobooks and CDs in good condition.
Donations that will not be accepted include newspapers and magazines as well as books and other media that are damaged, dirty or otherwise unusable.
Donors are asked not to drop off donations before Saturday’s drive, as items given before then will be discarded.
For arranging large quantity donations or for questions, call (903) 237-1350.