The "Club and the Town." Their histories and their stories go hand-in-hand.
That much is made clear through a newly completed book celebrating the Rotary Club of Longview's 100th birthday: "The Club and the Town for a Hundred Years."
The anniversary was actually in 2020 — the same year as Longview's sesquicentennial, but celebrations of both of those events were affected by the COVID-19 shutdown.
The book — a continuation of one that club member Gene McWhorter wrote for the club's 75th anniversary — also was delayed. McWhorter wrote this book as well.
On Tuesday, when the club celebrated the book at its meeting at Pinecrest Country Club, McWhorter admitted he had wanted the job again. He said he's been working all along to preserve club history, anticipating he would need it for a 100th anniversary book. He was assisted by other club members as he worked to produce the book, and he enlisted club presidents from the past 25 year to help with portions of the book covering their tenures.
Immediate Past President Jon Cromer said one "great" thing about the Rotary Club of Longview is that it didn't shut down during COVID-19 under the leadership of then President Griff Hubbard. Members continued meeting weekly on Zoom and increased their philanthropic efforts, he said.
Cromer said McWhorter gave him a copy of the first book when he joined Rotary in 2012. Cromer noted that McWhorter's grandfather belonged to Rotary in Beaumont, and his father was a member of the Rotary Club of Longview. McWhorter, who has been a member of the club for 45 years, has served as the club's unofficial historian, and, Cromer said, he knew 75 of the club's first 100 presidents.
The club's original 100th anniversary celebration was delayed until August 2021, and now the book is completed.
Cromer said when he thinks of McWhorter, he thinks of "dogged persistence" and "unrelenting."
"Theses books have been a labor of love for you for many years. Today, we salute you," Cromer said during Tuesday's meeting.
In the new book's preface, McWhorter wrote that it's "not about that laudable ideals and achievements of Rotary International, but rather about this club as a continuously evolving fellowship of prominent citizens of our town."
The book's focus is on the "fellowship" of "business, professional and community leaders" who comprise the club's membership as well as the club's meetings, programs and activities.
"The premise is that what happens in the club, reflects what happens in the town, and the country and the world," McWhorter wrote. "The intent is to perpetuate the highest ideals of the club as an enduring institution of the town."
The book incorporates McWhorter's first history of the organization and adds that next 25 years. Club members on Tuesday briefly highlighted some of the club's history over the years and noted the club's presidents. The book has information on all the 100 presidents who led the club through 2020.
"I know you put so much work on this book," Gordon Northcutt told McWhorter before kicking off a presentation on one section of the book.
The Rotary Club of Longview was officially formed in 1920, with Edward Bussey as president and other recognizable names among the charter members — G. A. Bodenheim, D.W. Gans, L.N. Markham and W.D. Northcutt, for instance.
"A lot of our members have been and still are fairly influential in city affairs," and not just city government, McWhorter said this week.
The book details the ways the club has provided service, locally and globally over the years, as well, and highlights programs presented to club members over the years. Those programs often have reflected what's going on in the community.
McWhorter said then-club President Dietrich Johnson suggested the idea of the centennial book when he was president in 2019.
"My hat's off to Dietrich," and the following presidents who saw the project through.
Johnson joked that the reason he wanted to be sure to have the second book was so he could be in it.
"I'm No. 99 — Page 151," he said.
To purchase a copy of the book for $45, visit theclubandthetown.square.site .