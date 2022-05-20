KILGORE — To help promote literacy across East Texas, the Greater Longview United Way unveiled the first of six new book vending machines Thursday at Kilgore ISD’s Chandler Elementary School.
The United Way's Read to Succeed initiative hopes to benefit area children by providing schools and other nonprofit groups with the $5,000 machines and keeping them fully-stocked with books for the next five years.
Nathan Fierros was the first student to take advantage of the program by selecting his own copy of “Big Nate Makes the Grade” from the vending machine.
“Nate is my nickname,” Nathan, a second-grader, said as he dropped his token into the machine and selected the book.
Days earlier, Chandler Principal Cynthia Lindley said she found Nathan crying in a hallway. He had just taken a reading test, and while he had set a goal to be reading a year-and-a-half above his grade level, he was upset to find he was only a year ahead.
“I told him, ‘You just needed to read this summer, and you’ll be where you want to be,” Lindley said. "And he said, ‘But I don’t have books at home.' ”
Lindley said 72 percent of her students come from economically disadvantaged households, and many, like Nathan, don’t have access to books at home.
“We know that statistically, children who are not strong readers by the end of third grade will not catch up with their peers,” said Evan Dolive, Greater Longview United Way executive director. “And with this initiative, we hope to get books in the kids' hands and strengthen their reading and literacy skills.”
Dolive said the organization took applications from area schools and nonprofit programs, and six grant recipients were selected, including Chandler Elementary, Hallsville West Elementary, J.L. Everhart Elementary, Pine Tree Junior High School, Spring Hill Intermediate and the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines.
Students can earn tokens throughout the year for good behavior and good grades and then use the tokens to purchase books from the machines.
Dolive said he hopes the program will foster a life-long love of learning and reading.
For information about the Read to Succeed program, visit www.longviewunitedway.org/readtosucceed.