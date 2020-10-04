The West Marshall Avenue trailhead of the Boorman Trail in Longview is scheduled to close Tuesday for construction of a connection to the expanded Guthrie Trail, city officials said.
Most of the Boorman Trail will remain open during the construction, but visitors will need to access it from other available trailheads. No date is set for the reopening of the West Marshall Avenue trailhead.
The temporary closure of the trailhead, at 919 W. Marshall Ave., is part of a larger effort to create more than 10 miles of continuous trails in Longview, according to city officials.
The city is expanding Guthrie Trail to connect with the Boorman Trail at West Marshall Avenue and connect with the Cargill Long Park Trail just west at Fourth Street.
Phase 3, connecting Guthrie Park to the Boorman Trail, are scheduled to continue through next summer.
From staff reports