The Christmas season is coming to a close, but the children are still out of school and stuck at home.
What to do?
Whether you're looking to explore the outdoors or prefer indoor fun, there's a bevy of activities in the Longview area.
Walk it off
Want to experience nature in your own backyard and maybe get a little exercise? Try these outdoor spots:
The 26-acre Longview Arboretum and Nature Center features a multitude of plants, flowers, water features and much more. The facility at 706 W. Cotton St. is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and closed New Year's Day. Admission is free for members; $5 for general admission; free for children 3 and younger, $3 for seniors and military; and $18 for a family pass up to six people.
The city of Longview has numerous walking trails that also provide opportunities for joggers, bicyclists, pets and more. For information, go to longviewtexas.gov/3336/Walking-Trails .
Tyler State Park boasts 13 miles of hiking trails as well as biking and fishing. You can borrow a rod and reel but must buy the bait, which is sold at the park store. There also are kayaks and canoes available for rent. The park is open daily 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with an entry fee of $6 for adults. Children 12 and younger are admitted for free. The park is closed Christmas Day. Regular hours will be observed New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
Daingerfield State Park has an 80-acre lake that offers opportunities for fishing, boating and swimming. Camping is also an option, either in a tent or in a historical cabin that can be rented. The park is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily with an entry free of $4 for adults. Children 12 and younger can enter free. If park staff is not present, a self-pay station is available for entry.
Martin Creek Lake State Park is 20 miles southeast of Longview and offers an array of outdoor activities, such as fishing, hiking, swimming and camping. The park is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily with an entry fee of $3 for adults. Children 12 and younger are admitted for free. If park staff is not present, a self-pay station is available for entry.
Caddo Lake State Park has a boating experience like no other. Bald cypress trees draped in Spanish moss tower over the lake and give the waterways a unique look. The park is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily with an entry fee of $3 for adults. Children 12 and younger are admitted for free. If park staff is not present, a self-pay station is available for entry.
Day passes for all of the state parks can be purchased at texasstateparks.reserveamerica.com .
Brain buzz
Even though school is out, that doesn’t mean learning has to take a break, too:
Longview Public Library has more to check out than just books. Video games, DVDs and Blu-rays are among some of the entertainment that can be checked out with a library card.
The library will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 24 through 27 and Dec. 31 through Jan. 3. Normal library hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Longview World of Wonders at 112 E. Tyler St., which offers a variety of hands-on activities for children, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 22 and 23; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 29 and 30; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 31 and closed Dec. 24 to 26 and Jan. 1. Go to www.longviewwow.org/hours for information on admission costs.
The Center for Earth & Space Science Education at Tyler Junior College, 1411 E. Lake St., is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well as New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Through Dec. 30, the facility is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Ticket prices vary for adults and children. For information visit sciencecenter.tjc.edu .
Discovery Science Place, at 308 N. Broadway in Tyler, is closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and closed Jan. 1 through 7. Otherwise, regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for ages 13 and older, $8 for ages 2 to 12, $8 for 65 and older; $7 for active military and free for children younger than 2 and for members. For information, visit discoveryscienceplace.org .
Active fun
Air U Trampoline Park, 4300 U.S. 259, has a wide array of trampolines to bounce on and foam pits to jump in to. It will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and open 1 to 9 p.m. New Year's Eve and 1 to 6 p.m. tentatively on New Year's Day. Check the Air U Facebook page for updates on hours. The park's regular hours are 4 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
G-Force, 4800 Gilmer Road, satisfies anyone with a need for speed. Go-kart racing, trampolines and arcade games are available at the indoor complex. G-Force is offering special holiday hours while children are out of school. The temporary hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Normal weekday hours when school resumes start at 4 p.m.
Reo Starplex, 4716 W. Loop 281, can offer a rolling good time. Hit the skating rink and enjoy a bite from the grill. The rink will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well as New Year's Eve. Regular hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 1 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Take aim at the target at Lumberjacks Axe Throwing, 204 N. Center St. It's closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well as New Year's Eve. It's open 2 to 11 p.m. New Year's Day. Normal hours are 4:30 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday.
If you're looking for family entertainment at a slower pace, try Putt-Putt Golf and Games, 2630 Bill Owens Pkwy. It's closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well as New Year's Eve but will be open New Year's Day. Normal hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Solve the riddles to beat the Longview Escape Room, 3506 W. Loop 281. "Murder Mystery," "Wild West" and "Gamblers" are just a few of the rooms to pick from. It's closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day but will operate with normal hours on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve. Regular hours are noon to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to midnight Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday and closed Sunday.
Stuck in the holiday spirit?
Not ready to let go of that holiday cheer? Drive out to some of these attractions for a bright night:
Carmela's Magical Santa Land, 6085 U.S. 259 North, will be around for just a couple more weeks, so grab your keys and get in line. The light display is open 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until Jan. 5. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.
Christmas in the Park is a free community holiday light display put on by volunteers at Liberty City's Hugh Camp Memorial Park, 5716 Old Highway 135 N. Lights come on at dark and stay on until the park closes at 9 p.m. It will be available until the new year.
Wonderland of Lights features thousands of lights decorating the Historic Harrison County Courthouse in Marshall and other downtown spots as well as activities such as ice skating and a carousel. A schedule of events is available on the Wonderland of Lights Facebook page.