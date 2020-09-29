One group of boys is dressed a little bit nicer these days in the halls of Forest Park Middle School.
The Boys and Bowties program aims to provide mentorship to boys on the campus through lessons about respect, etiquette and other life skills.
Director of International Baccalaureate at East Texas Advanced Academies Arthur Brown said the idea for the program started about a year ago when some men on campus wanted to teach boys about skills like how to tie a bowtie.
“It just so happened that Mr. (Juan) Jones was around and heard that, and he actually took it and ran with it,” Brown said. “Before we knew it, he had this group of boys, and he was talking to them about etiquette and how things change, and how your appearance matters and how you speak to people matters. And so, he came up with the group Boys and Bowties.”
Jones teaches military design classes at Forest Park. On Monday, he was talking to a group of about 15 boys about proper dress and appearance.
Brown said the program allows men on campus to take ownership in being part of their students’ lives and being a positive role model and mentor for them.
The staff members are identified with bowties, and the boys were all wearing them Monday. The group typically meets on Wednesdays for a lesson.
“The bowties is just that hook that allows us to reach out to them and say, ‘hey do you want to be part of this,’ “ Brown said. “To learn how to better integrate yourself into society, not just being your own culture but also learning what you need to do to integrate yourself into the culture of success.”
Auriee Esters, 12, is a sixth grader in the program. He said it already has had a big impact on him and his friends and that it gives them “father figures” at school.
“This program helps us build up respect and listen, so when we can get older we can use it in our every day lives,” he said. “It helps me learn how to take care of myself.”
Brown said some of the lessons will be as simple as opening a door for girls, speaking to adults with respect and dressing their best.
“You spend hours in the hall just saying ‘young man, tuck your shirt in, pull your pants up,’ but you want to ingrain in them that this is something you do without someone asking you to do it,” he said. “Because once you’re gone from here, no one’s going to ask you to do it, but it will influence whether you get a job or not.”
The teachers on campus hope the program outlasts their time on campus, Brown said, because the lessons are more important than ever.
“A lot of the animosity, a lot of the conflict we see is down to how our young men interact with the world, regardless of who it is and even if it is law enforcement,” Brown said. “I’m not putting any blame on anybody, but I would like to say that even at my age when I interact with people, even if they’re younger than me, I show them respect.
“But we have to teach them how to show respect,” he said. “If they’re never been taught how to be respectful, then that’s on us as adults. This group is about teaching these young men what it means to respect themselves and how to be respectful.”
During Monday’s class, Jones was teaching the boys about dressing like “gentlemen.”
“Before you leave, we’re going to make you young men, better men,” he told the class. “By the time you leave here, you’re going to walk out with your head high and proud. You’ll be the next president, football player, basketball player.”