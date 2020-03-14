From Staff Reports
Children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Big Pines in Gregg County got out some energy Friday afternoon with a field day.
The club planned the field day to celebrate the end of spring break for students. However, many schools now will not be returning Monday because of concerns over the new coronavirus.
On Friday, the children got to compete in various games and activities planned by staff. Some of the activities included sitting on balloons and popping them, carrying a ball across the room with plungers or passing through hula hoops while holding hands.