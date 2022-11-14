It’s been apparent that, for all the troubles adolescent girls have these days, girls and women are outperforming boys and men on almost all measures of success in life.
Several books over the last decade have investigated the multiple ways that girls and women are getting ahead and boys and men falling behind. Richard V. Reeves had added to that genre in his recent book, “Of Boys and Men.”
Boys worldwide are likely to get in trouble and fall behind in school, to have discipline problems, and later, as they grow up, to be incarcerated, and to commit murder.
Girls particularly outperform boys worldwide in reading. By the time they hit high school, boys are a year behind. Boys growing up in poverty are hit the hardest. Fatherlessness seems to hurt boys more than it does girls. In all dimensions, Black boys come out worst.
Meanwhile, girls and women advance. In 1970, 58% of college students were male; nowadays, 58% of college students are female. Some 40% of women out-earn the average of men, up from 13% in 1979, and the pay gap that still exists can be summed up in one word: “children.”
Reeves, who calls himself a “conscientious objector in the culture wars” tries hard to balance his criticism of leftist feminists who deny there are any differences between male and female, and of conservatives, who he says are clinging to perceptions of masculinity and fatherhood that have been made untenable by technological and social change.
He claims that the biggest difference between male and female brains is developmental; that boys mature later intellectually.
Girls also are more orderly, organized, and purposeful. I’ve certainly seen this in my career. Bright girls are teachers’ delights. They do their work and engage in class. Bright boys are likely unorganized, ignore their work, especially routine homework, and pursue their own interests. Of course, not all kids are bright, and their gendered differences are more stark.
Reeves spends the first part of his book documenting the problem and criticizing both left and right, the left for denying sex differences in learning, the right for overstating them. Then he makes some suggestions, some of which are intriguing, some which are obviously helpful, and some that require serious restructuring of society—and money.
His simplest suggestion is to hold boys back a year before they start school. He looks at the problem like the social scientist he is, and says that if the practice were implemented in various places, it would provide natural experiments to see if it is working.
Another suggestion, which is absolutely right, is to try to get more men into the female-dominated HEAL professions—health, education, administration and literacy. There’s no reason men can’t do these jobs which, unlike manufacturing, farming, and mineral extraction, are growing.
There are organizations that, rightly, he says, direct girls toward careers in the STEM fields. Why do we not have similar organizations to de-stigmatize nursing for men?
He believes the schools are organized with a female bias. I agree. Women teachers often have expectations that seem perfectly normal to them, like maintaining notebooks, something boys struggle with. I did.
Reeves notes that his most feminist women friends are more worried about their sons than their daughters.
He believes that we should restructure our economic life to support women, and our educational system to support boys and men. All of his suggestions are well intended, but ideas like extended paternity leave for everyone are probably too costly.
Still, he’s addressing real problems we need to take seriously if we want to keep men from purposelessness, stagnation, and deaths of despair through alcohol, drugs, and suicide.
Despite the problems, some boys are doing OK, and it’s important to keep an eye out for what works. We should do whatever we can, consistent with people’s liberty to make their own lives, to encourage the things that lead all people to flourish.