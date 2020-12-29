Seven-year-old Jackson Torres said he did not expect so much schoolwork during his holiday break, but he still gets to play during his afternoons at the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines in Longview, which is a much better part of his day.
Jackson and other local children are participating in a Holiday Camp at the center to help them continue to learn during the semester break.
He said they have been reading stories and working on vocabulary.
Area Director Carrie Macklin said aside from just reading to the children, they do activities to learn more about comprehension and vocabulary.
“We’re trying to make up for summer reading loss and help enhance their academics in a positive environment,” she said.
Typically, the club does a summer reading club, but was not able to do it this year because of COVID-19, Macklin said.
Victoria Scott, 7, said on Monday that they read a story about poinsettias and then did definition cards. Like Jackson, she said they are working a lot but that it will help her in school.
Macklin said the curriculum comes from their partnership with Longview ISD’s Ware East Texas Montessori Academy. There are about 15 kids participating in the program and they have individualized folders for their assignments.
“We wanted to do really hands-on learning for them,” she said.
Executive Director Chad Patterson said safety protocols in the club will continue, even as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more available.
“As of now, we’re not going to change any of our protocols because I don’t know that the vaccines are going to be fully implemented; it’s going to take some time,” he said. “We don’t see making any changes unless it’s recommended by the governor or city officials. Our biggest hope is the school districts will let us back on their campuses so we can serve kiddos like we were before COVID.”
While the Boys and Girls Club is still open, Patterson said staff are not traveling to campuses to do activities at as many schools, which means most children are being transported to the facilities.
“Hopefully, as soon as the schools are allowing us back on their campuses, we’ll be able to serve more kiddos,” he said.