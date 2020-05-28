Since schools closed in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many children stuck at home are in need of a place for activities and interaction. The Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines will offer that beginning next week.
CEO Chad Patterson said the club on Garfield Drive in Longview will open its summer program Monday at limited capacity with several safety changes. The program is set to run through July 31.
Patterson said 30 children are registered, but the building can hold about 150 people. He said while the program can operate at 50% capacity, he wants to keep it at fewer than 50 children.
Patterson said staff members are doing walk-throughs with the city of Longview to ensure safety guidelines are met.
“We will do a wellness check of kiddos and staff, tracking temperatures of staff and kids as they come in,” he said. “We’re keeping the kids in separate groups. They’ll be assigned a team the whole time with a staff member.”
Students will rotate in their groups through different activities, Patterson said. The activity areas will be cleaned and sanitized between each rotation.
Activities for students will include academic time in a computer lab, reading, sports and recreation, outdoor games and arts and crafts. Patterson said the Boys & Girls Club of America has sent local clubs a toolbox of safe games and activities for children that keep them 6 feet apart to maintain social distancing.
“It’s going to be a very controlled environment,” he said. “We still want the kids to have fun. The staff will be wearing masks. We will use hygiene as a lesson to teach kids good hygiene. Hopefully, as the summer goes and things trend better, we can go up in numbers. Right now, we are limiting it to no more than 50 kids.”
Additionally, the children will eat lunch in separate rooms with their assigned groups, he said. The East Texas Food Bank will provide the meals, so the food is prepackaged.
Club staff members are completing training on hygiene, foot handling and trauma-informed care, he said. The trauma training teaches staff how to help children experiencing stress and other difficult situations stemming from the pandemic.
The club also contracted with a cleaning company to do extra cleaning and sanitization bi-weekly in addition to daily cleaning by staff, Patterson said. The organization is accepting donations to offset some of the extra costs for the cleaning and staff, he said.
Despite having to do extra work to keep children safe, Patterson said he is ready to open.
“It’s all about our mission. Our mission is to serve kids that need us the most,” he said. “And when you think about the trauma that our whole society is going through, a lot of kiddos are in the position to get caught in the middle of this stress. So we want to give the kids a safe and caring environment where kids can grow and learn and have fun to reach their potential. If we can start that now, if we can be a source of hope and something positive for the kids right now, why wait?”