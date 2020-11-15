Brett Miller is the first person to upset an incumbent on the Longview ISD school board since Shan Bauer did in 2016. Both candidates ran on a platform that focused on increasing communication within the district.
However, Miller is coming into the seat at a time when people still are asking the district for more transparency, which Miller said is part of why he ran.
He is scheduled to be sworn in Monday when the board meets at 6 p.m. at the administration building. Miller beat incumbent Ava Welge, a former teacher, for the Place 2 seat.
Board president Ginia Northcutt said she is looking forward to working with Miller.
“First of all, I would like to say I’ve just loved working with Ava Welge and her commitment to the district. She comes with such a great perspective having been an educator,” Northcutt said. “I’m looking forward to working with Brett. I think anyone who wants to be a school board member has their heart in the right place, and I can’t wait to work with him.”
Miller said he thinks the district does a great job for people who want to seek out information.
“They’ve got a great website, a Facebook page they update, I think the all-calls they do to parents are great,” he said. “And you’ve got teachers on the individual level who send out agendas for the week ... but that said, I think there’s definitely room for improvement.”
Miller said one area where there is room for improvement is information coming from the board. He has said he wants more information posted on the school board’s website before the board meets.
Currently, the district posts agendas for board meetings at least 72 hours before the meeting, as is required by law, but the board book is not online. The board book is all the information to board receives about what is on the agenda, so it can make informed voting decisions.
Everything in a board book is public information, and Miller said the more information the public has, the better.
“Oftentimes I think issues come up, and it feels like you’re hearing it for the first time. And the board’s about to make a decision on it, so it’s almost like you’re caught off guard,” Miller said. “One example that I thought of, at least in my own experience, when the COVID testing issue came up earlier this year. I was looking at an agenda, and there was no way for me to know they are considering districtwide mandatory testing of all students and teachers or authorizing the administration into looking into it further.”
Miller said sharing as much information as possible with the public before meetings allows stakeholders to share their comments or wisdom, which he said should help the board make better decisions for the district.
There also have been roadblocks with board members communicating with the media. Board members typically tell the News-Journal it is against board policy for anyone besides the board president to speak with the media, although there have been exceptions .
Miller said he still wants to stick to his transparency.
Although he said that would not apply to issues the board discusses in closed session, which deals with personnel and other legal matters. By law, the district is allowed to meet in closed session at board meetings without media or the public present.
Other communication methods will include keeping up his Facebook page as a source of information for the public, Miller said.
He said he also wants to see the district increase the use of its parent and teacher surveys. He said it is an easy, cost-efficient way to get feedback on issues in the district.
An annual teacher survey could also help with teacher retention, he said.
“I tried to talk with teachers during my campaign, and I talked to parents who have talked to other teachers,” Miller said. “One of the consistent messages were, it’s almost like there’s a disconnect between teachers on the one end and district administration on the other. I think that’s important for the district administration to realize that’s a perspective among the teachers.”
Other issues
Miller said he thinks the district is handling COVID-19 well in many ways. He said the factsheet about case information and protocol on the website is great.
“I think the (testing) program they’ve got now is good,” he said. “It’s completely voluntary, it’s not the ‘brain swab’ that people were concerned about.”
He said the program helps parents who work who have a child who needs to be tested. It provides a way for the student to be tested without a parent needing to take time off work.
From a preventative standpoint, Miller said the staff is doing an excellent job with the protocols in place. He sees it in his own children who attend Longview ISD schools.
Miller also wants to keep the district’s charter partners in check.
Longview ISD schools all are Senate Bill 1882 charter schools, meaning they are operated by nonprofit partners. The district gets extra money from the state for being SB 1882 schools.
Each charter partner — East Texas Advanced Academies, Texas Council for International Studies and Longview Educates and Prospers — has a performance contract with the district. The contracts outline goals the partners much reach at the schools. If they are not met in the timeline given, then the partnership can be terminated by the Longview ISD school board.
“When you’ve essentially subcontracted out the operational aspect of the schools, it becomes a necessity that we evaluate and critically review what these charter partners are doing and how they’re operating,” he said. “I think how you stay on top of it is you look at student outcomes and teacher outcomes.”
As Miller gets ready to become a member of the board Monday, he is looking forward to making a district he loves better.
“I’ve always been proud to be a Lobo,” Miller said. “And I’m just excited to have an opportunity to work on the board and try to do my part to help continue the tradition of excellence that Longview ISD has and improve it in as many ways as possible.”