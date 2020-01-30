Brian Gray has been tapped as the next leader of White Oak ISD.
Trustees named Gray the lone finalist for the superintendent position at a board meeting Wednesday.
“I’m extremely excited about coming to White Oak. The rich tradition is known throughout the state, and it’s a premier school district in East Texas,” Gray said. “I’m excited about coming in and building on that tradition, and hopefully offer some things to the staff and the community — and the students, especially — to give them the tools for the toolbox of success. That’ll be my charge each day.”
Gray will replace Mike Gilbert, who retired at the end of the fall semester after 13 years with the district.
Gray will be joining White Oak after a short stint at Harleton ISD. He was hired as the superintendent at Harleton in August.
Before that, he led Irion County ISD for the 2018-19 school year. He served 11 years at Union Grove ISD as the superintendent from 2007-2018. He spent the 2006-07 school year at Iredell ISD.
Gray received his master of education degree at Texas A&M University-Texarkana and his bachelor of science degree in education from Tarleton State University.
He also serves as Region 7 director of the Texas Association of Rural Schools.
Board president Eric Swanson said Gray’s salary and contract will be negotiated during the state-mandated 21-day waiting period before the board can officially hire him.
“I think being from the area, being familiar with White Oak, he knows how important our traditions are, the things we’ve done. I think he’ll continue what Mr. Gilbert’s done for 13 years, but at the same time, I think he’s going to bring a little different perspective, maybe some changes that we didn’t even recognize,” Swanson said. “But he knows who we are, and I think that’s a huge advantage for him. He’s the guy, a good fit for White Oak.”
During the meeting, trustee Donna Stagner said many people in the community mentioned they would like the board to interview Gray.
“So it was kind of exciting to see his name appear on that list,” she said. “White Oak will continue to grow and will continue to be successful.”
Trustee David Ummel said the journey to find a new superintendent was an “intense” one.
“There is a district losing their leader, and their board is about to go through everything that we just finished, so I’m going to add them to my prayer list,” he said. “It’s been a good journey, and I’m looking forward to what lies ahead for us.”
Gray said Harleton is a great school district, and he is proud of his work there.
“I know the board is committed to continuing that progress and are committed to making a smooth transition there,” he said. “I’m very proud of my time at Harleton ISD.”
Looking forward at White Oak, Gray said he will look at dual credit and Career Technology Education to provide resources for students.
“Every decision I’ll ever make will be kid-centered, what’s best for the kids of our district,” he said. “That starts with the little kids all the way through,” he said. “We want a well-rounded kid, so when they walk across the stage, they’re prepared for life after public school — and that includes extracurricular and co-curricular and getting kids involved, trying to find ways so they can find an edge to be successful in school — so when they graduate, they have those great memories of being a White Oak Roughneck.”