White Oak ISD has a new leader.
Brian Gray was officially hired as the White Oak ISD superintendent at a board meeting Thursday after a unanimous 7-0 vote. He will begin his duties on March 1.
"The history and tradition of excellence at White Oak ISD is well-known and something I am very excited about being a part of," Gray said in a written statement. "The school atmosphere and closeness of the community are very appealing. My goal is to produce young men and women who will become productive members of the community once they graduate. We want to give them as many tools for success as possible."
Board president Eric Swanson said Gray's salary is $140,000, and he signed a three-year contract. Gray is replacing Mike Gilbert, who retired after 13 years of leading White Oak ISD.
Gray was selected as the lone finalist for the position on Jan. 30. The state requires a 21-day waiting period before a school board can officially hire a superintendent.
"After announcing that Brian was our lone finalist, we have heard nothing but glowing praise and admiration for him and what he has accomplished in other schools, which confirms we made the right choice," Swanson said in a written statement. "Brian brings a wealth of experience serving in schools similar to White Oak and will hit the ground running to build on what Mr. Gilbert set in place."
Swanson said Gray is approachable, has a deep knowledge of school business and a record of high achievement in academics and University Interscholastic League activities.
In August, Gray was hired as the superintendent of Harleton ISD.
Before Harleton, he led Irion County ISD for the 2018-19 school year. He served 11 years at Union Grove ISD as the superintendent from 2007-2018. He spent the 2006-07 school year at Iredell ISD.
Gray received his master of education degree at Texas A&M University-Texarkana and his bachelor of science degree in education from Tarleton State University.
He also serves as Region 7 director of the Texas Association of Rural Schools.
Gray's wife, Tonya, is a teacher at Harleton Junior High School. The two have three children. Their sons — Hunter, 23, and Hayden, 21 — are both students at the University of Texas at Tyler. Gray's daughter, Addison, 17, will attend Tyler Junior College in the fall.
Also at the meeting, trustees approved the application for a waiver for full-day prekindergarten for the school year.
House Bill 3 provided funding for full-day pre-K for Texas schools. Districts that wanted to wait a year before implementing could apply for a waiver.
The district will have full-day pre-K in the 2020-21 school year.