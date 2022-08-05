A storm moving through the Longview area Friday knocked down trees and power lines and caused at least one injury while bringing desperately needed rain to parts of the city.
The largest amount of damage appeared to be in the eastern part of the city, where Fire Marshal Kevin May said a large oak tree fell onto a truck with a man inside it.
The truck was along Longview Parkway in the area of Longview Heights.
“We had to cut away the tree to get to the truck so we could transport him to the hospital,” said May, who did not know the extent of the man’s injuries.
May said there were multiple trees down in the area. One was across Longview Parkway near Prince Avenue where a group of people were working to clear debris late Friday afternoon.
At the other end of Longview Parkway, Cindy Castillo brought her husband, Joel, to check on her mother, Sally Barron, who lives on Pat Street.
Castillo said she and her husband live on Airline Road, where the rain “barely got the driveway wet.”
In Barron’s part of Longview, it was different.
“It’s like devastation, you know,” she said. “It looked like a tornado, actually. They said it was just straight-line winds, but I’m sure somebody has to check that out. Either way, it’s crazy.”
Several trees were snapped in a wooded area directly north of Barron’s home.
“I’m just absolutely in shock,” she said as the top of a power pole lay in her front yard and dead power lines traced lines across her lawn.
“This is a real mess, and I don’t know if insurance is going to cover it,” she said. “I’m just grateful we’re all OK. We’ll get through this.”
Across the street, Bill Arrington was watching the storm with his wife of 68 years. He said they were in the den and didn’t hear the power pole snap in Barron’s front yard.
“I didn’t hear that because too much stuff was flying in my backyard,” he said.
Arrington said it was raining really hard when he believes there was a downburst.
“I don’t know how strong the winds were, but it really blew there for about maybe five minutes and did all this damage in that length of time,” he said.
In his yard, Arrington had big tree limbs down, which he had mostly cleared Friday, and power lines draped low above his front yard. He was thinking about when his power might be restored.
“Hopefully they’ll get the power back on before morning,” he said. “It’s going to be a hot night if it isn’t.”