Carmela's Magical Santa Land is back and brighter than ever with new decorations, light displays and vendors for its sixth holiday season.
The sprawling Christmas holiday light display north of Longview is about a mile long and includes a quarter-mile walking trail. Food and vendors selling everything from Christmas trees, pumpkin rolls, fudge, peanut brittle, mugs, wood art and more are set up in an area near the trail, said owner Carmela Davis.
New holiday features have been added to the ever-growing Santa Land like a new tunnel that "dances with the music", Davis said. Additions include a Noah's Ark scene, a nativity scene, more "Whoville" houses, another "Frozen" castle, more Ninja Turtles and signage that reads "Joy", she said.
The walking trail, which has been freshly paved, has a tremendous amount of add-ons like an illuminated archway entrance, a polar bear bench, a lit-up picture frame for photos, small wooden décor and an oversized ornament at the end that can be walked through, Davis said. The massive ornament has served as a popular photo-op among trail walkers, she added.
Moreover, for the first time since it opened the attraction now has two signs that read "Carmela's Magical Santa Land."
Santa Land regularly attracts locals and people from out-of-state as far as Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, Davis said. On a weekly average, she estimated that the attraction sees roughly 4,500 vehicles drive through depending on weather conditions.
"A lot of people from out of town are knowing us more so I think our out-of-town traffic is getting up there," she said. "The hotels will even tell me that people will come and stay the night from out of town which is great."
Hearing that people travel just to visit Santa Land is a fact that makes Davis and her hard work feel recognized and appreciated, she said.
"I love it, it just means that good reviews went out and people thought it was wroth the drive," she said.
Some of the displays, like the cancer area and religious themes, end up being some residents' favorite part of the experience, Davis explained. The cancer area recognizes 18 to 20 different types of cancer and has accompanying colored lights to represent them, she said. A sign in the area reads "faith, hope, courage" which is meant to inspire and uplift, she said.
"It's really not meant to be a depressed area, I figure let's make it about faith, hope and courage," she said.
Even on rainy days, Davis recommends residents to come through the display. She explained that people are often afraid to come out when it rains which often ends up being the best time due to low crowds. In contrast, the busiest days tend to be Fridays and Saturday, so she suggested coming on either a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.
Santa Land is set to be open until Jan 3.