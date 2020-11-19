Brookshire Grocery Co. has given $25,000 to the Kilgore College Foundation to create an endowed student scholarship fund.
As part of its Focus on the Future scholarship program, the company has committed $1 million to create student scholarships for more than 40 colleges and universities in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. The program is designed to reward students in BGC’s market areas for their dedication, hard work and outstanding academic achievements, according to the company.
The Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods scholarship will provide tuition assistance to graduate and undergraduate students enrolled in the participating institutions starting in fall 2021. Requirements will vary by school, but the program intends to reward recipients based on financial need and leadership.
Applicants can find a complete list of schools with the Focus on the Future scholarship program at www.brookshires.com/scholarship .