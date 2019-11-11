Brookshire Grocery Co.’s 38th annual Spirit of Christmas Food Drive is underway with the goal to help thousands of people in need throughout the nearly 150 communities served by the company.
Through Dec. 20, all Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores will collect donations of nonperishable food items to be donated to local service organizations and food pantries. Preassembled bags of food will be available to purchase and donate to the drive, and monetary donations can be made using scan coupons at checkout.
Funds collected will be used to purchase additional food items for the drive.
“Our company is committed to supporting hunger relief in the communities we serve,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co.
Brookshire Grocery Co. began sponsoring the Spirit of Christmas Food Drive in 1982 in partnership with the Rose City Kiwanis Club in Tyler. The food drive now provides about a half-million pounds of food to people in need each year.