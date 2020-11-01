East Texas Baptist University in Marshall has received $25,000 from Brookshire Grocery Co. to establish an endowed scholarship program.
The company announced the establishment of the “Focus on the Future” scholarship program in partnership with ETBU and more than 40 other universities and colleges in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas, according to Brookshire Grocery. The program is designed to reward students in the company’s market areas for their dedication, hard work and outstanding academic achievements.
The Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods “Focus on the Future” scholarship will provide tuition assistance to graduate and undergraduate students enrolled in the participating institutions starting in fall 2021, according to Brookshire Grocery Co. Requirements will vary by school, but the program intends to reward recipients based on financial need and leadership. The majority of the scholarships are established in perpetuity to be annual scholarships.