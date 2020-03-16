Brookshire Grocery Co. is limiting the purchase of some items that are in high demand as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.
Shoppers are being limited to buying only quantities of thee of certain items, including disinfecting products, cold and flu medications and some essential household goods, said Morgan Countryman, a communications specialist with the grocery chain that has stores throughout the region.
Beginning late last week, some shoppers noticed that some items, including bleach and disinfectant wipes, were either in short supply or not available at some stores.
"With ongoing concerns about coronavirus, our stores are seeing high demand on certain items," Countryman said in a prepared statement. "Most of our stores are getting daily deliveries and our employees are stocking throughout the day to replenish. We are working with our suppliers to address any supply chain issues and any outages they are experiencing."
Countryman said the Tyler-based chain is limited these purchases to "support guests who shop with us" and "will continue to do our best to remain stocked for our guests."
The grocer also has increased efforts to keep stores as germ-free as possible.
"To clean and sanitize our stores, we use commercial-grade cleaning supplies," Countryman said. "We have increased the frequency in which we sanitize surfaces including shopping carts and baskets, keypads, counter tops, etc."
She said as a standard practice stores keep sanitizing wipes available near shopping carts.
"The safety and health of our employees, guests and communities are top priorities for our company," the statement said. "We will continue to take proactive and preventive measures, including sanitation practices beyond our normally stringent standards. We have communicated and reinforced training to help ensure our employees are well informed and implementing best practices."
The chain also operates Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and Fresh by Brookshire's stores.