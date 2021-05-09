Broughton Branch Library in Longview is set to close beginning May 25 because of renovations to the Broughton Recreation Center.
Improvements to the facility on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Longview are funded by the 2018 bond package.
The upgrades call for a new look and feel to the facility, city officials previously said. The recreation center will be expanded further to the south and will add parking to the south as well. To the east, the walking trail at Broughton Park also will be extended. Existing basketball courts will be renovated.
Inside the recreation center, an e-sports room will be expanded, and a fitness area that features about four pieces of equipment also will be expanded to house cardiovascular machines and weightlifting equipment.
The Broughton library branch, which is in the back of the building, will move to the front of the recreation center.