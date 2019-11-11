Wray Wade was a young boy when Broughton Recreation Center opened in 1978.
Wade, now a Longview District 3 City Council representative, attended the grand opening celebration and recalled Friday how the community was excited that newly drafted Houston Oilers running back Earl Campbell, a native of Tyler, was to make an appearance.
“One of the most disappointing things is that they promised that Earl Campbell would be there for the opening, and he didn’t show,” Wade said.
Instead of the NFL Hall of Famer, Wade and city staff expect a crowd to fill into Broughton at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a community meeting in which concept plans will be revealed about upcoming improvements to the recreation center and surrounding Broughton Park, all located at 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is seeking community input about the plans.
“I am just hoping to get as much feedback from the community as possible,” Wade said. “I am also trying to provide as much information to them as possible as to what is developing in South Longview and at Broughton.”
One year ago, Longview approved a $24.7 million bond proposition for parks improvements. The proposal devotes $5.7 million to upgrade Broughton Recreation Center and Broughton Park.
Current recreation center facilities include a gym and stage, three classrooms, the Longview Public Library Broughton Branch, and a common area. Park facilities include two pavilions, basketball courts, a playground, a splash pad, a trail and a softball field.
“We had great participation with our first set of parks meetings to discuss renovations to our neighborhood parks, and that input has been incorporated into those designs,” Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron said. “We know how important Broughton Park and the Broughton Recreation Center are to our residents, and we want to make sure that they have a chance to weigh in on the project.”
The original rec center grand opening in 1978 was “just a big outdoor event” with a stage, loudspeaker and a tour inside the facility, Wade said. Broughton meant everything for him and his mother growing up, he said, because it provided a safe place to play basketball or other activities or for he and other young people to spend time with former director Rodney Carroll.
The upgrades are at least a year away, but when Broughton reopens, Wade said he expects local Longview celebrities to take part in the celebration.
“Maybe, they can all be there for the grand opening,” he said.