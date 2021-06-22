The popular Broughton Recreation Center will be closed until early Fall 2022 as crews complete a $5.7 million renovation of the center and its adjoining park.
When completed, the renovation will give the popular South Longview recreation center a new look and feel city leaders have described as “inviting, engaging and functional.”
The renovation, which is funded by a bond election voters approved in 2018, includes work to the entry, construction of an additional gymnasium, additional parking and renovating current facilities. The park will have an extended trail, improved basketball courts and plaza for hosting outdoor events.
Originally built in 1978, Broughton is one of five indoor facilities the Parks and Recreation Department oversees. Director Scott Caron said in April that Broughton was chosen for improvements because of “its popularity, its use and its ability to expand.”
The existing Broughton Park was acquired in 1960 and features two pavilions, basketball courts, a playground and splash pad, a well-used trail, softball field and restrooms. Broughton Recreation Center was built in 1978 and opened in 1979. The windowless facility features a gym with a stage, three classrooms and branch location of the Longview Public Library.
The new design will add numerous windows and a new color scheme that includes the city’s favorite shade — Lobo green. A covered promenade will tie together the park and the recreation center.
The recreation center will be expanded further to the south and will add parking to the south as well. To the east, the walking trail at Broughton Park also will be extended. Existing basketball courts will be renovated.
Meanwhile, inside the recreation center, an esports room will be expanded and will double as a computer lab for the community. A fitness area that features about four pieces of equipment also will be expanded to house cardiovascular machines and weightlifting equipment, Caron previously said.
The Broughton library branch, which is in the back of the building, will move to the front of the recreation center.
A highlight of the renovations includes a new indoor expanded gym. The new gymnasium will be large enough to house a full NBA-sized court, which is 94 feet. The current basketball court is 74 feet. The gym also will be widened so spectators can more comfortably sit and watch games, Caron previously said.
In April, the city awarded a construction contract to RLM General Contractors for the project.
Construction is scheduled to be completed over the next year. The center, including the library branch, will be closed throughout the process. Park features will be closed intermittently during the construction, according the city.