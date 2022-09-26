As Broughton Recreation Center nears completion, three other public parks in Longview are next in line for updates as part of the bond package approved by voters in 2018.
Members of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board met Monday to discuss the status and progress of parks projects underway throughout the city.
In 2018 voters approved a $104 million bond package which included $52.41 million allocated for police and fire facilities; $27.09 million for streets and infrastructure projects; and $24.71 million for parks projects.
Parks Director Scott Caron said Monday that renovations at Broughton are wrapping up and the park is still on track to be complete this fall.
Expansion of the center started in June 2021 and includes an additional gymnasium, entry work and extra parking. Broughton Park will have an extended trail, improved basketball courts and a plaza for hosting outdoor events.
Caron said two items are left to be completed at Broughton — a new gym floor and striping the parking lot. The items are set to be worked on this week, he said.
During the meeting, Caron showed numerous photos of the work being done at the center like landscaping out front, new windows and a new façade made of glass, brick and steel. The photos also showed the library was moved from the back of the building to the front to provide more convenient access to it.
To increase fitness opportunities, the updated center has seven new machines for cardiovascular exercise. Previously, it had just two workout machines for people to use, according to Caron.
“We’ll hopefully be getting an opening date here soon,” Caron said.
About $3 million is left for projects at three Longview parks — McWhorter west, Rollins and Spring Hill, Caron said. The original plan for them was to have construction start in 2024 and finish the following year.
“However, because of the way that some of our bonds have sold and we have the revenue from them and the other bond projects taking a little bit longer than what was originally anticipated, we’re pushing up the start of the other park improvements so that’s McWhorter west, Spring hill Park and Rollins,” Caron said.
The study and report phase has started for the three projects, and public meetings are set for October. Caron wants to collect feedback on Spring Hill and McWhorter to find out what the community wants for them.
“Basically, we’ll present that, we’ll get the information (and) feedback on those and then we go back to the drawing board a little bit if we need to,” he said. “And then we provide the final design, and then go out to construction.”
Minimal work on Rollins park includes a new playground and improving drainage, which are items that while small, need to be done, Caron said.
McWhorter west is made of softball and baseball fields that are currently only being used for practice and not actual games, he said. The fields are not utilized often due to the infrastructure and poor drainage, he said.
“So the intent was to bring those up to standard to be able to be utilized. Our thoughts are that we’ll turn those into soccer fields. Soccer fields are at a premium. The only ones that the city has is the ones at Lear (Park) and we have no other soccer fields. So we feel that would be the best use of that area with the addition of all of the new baseball, softball fields that we did at Lear,” Caron said.
He added that since the field is rectangular it could be turned into anything from a soccer, football or lacrosse field.
As for Spring Hill Park, a new trail around it is set to be constructed. The splash pad there will also be redone along with a pavilion, he said.
“Walking is the number two item on the Comprehensive Plan, number one on the Parks Master Plan so we wanted to provide an opportunity for people to walk,” Caron said.
Other park improvements of note mentioned by Caron are two basketball courts — one at McWhorter Park and the other at Stamper Park — that need to be resurfaced. Caron said work on the courts was set to start this week .