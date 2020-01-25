The Rev. LaDarian Brown is one of the youngest pastors in Longview. At 27 years old, he now is preparing to lead an organization in which the next closest member in age to him is in his 40s.
On Sunday, Brown will take over as president of the Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance. He will replace the Rev. Richard Tennison.
A worship service to kick off Brown’s presidency is planned for 6 p.m. at Parkview Baptist Church — where Brown is the senior pastor — at 2014 S. Green St., Longview.
“With us being a religious organization, we always kick things off with a worship service,” Brown said. “You always express appreciation to God with worship.”
He said he is ready to lead the organization in a new direction as the youngest pastor to serve as president.
The LAIMA is a religious organization of clergy in the area, Brown said. While most of the members are from Longview, he said it also has Kilgore and Henderson members.
The group raises funds for scholarships, hosts an annual citywide revival and works to keep the clergy in the community “on the same page,” Brown said.
He was elected Dec. 7. Brown was a vice president of the group for four or five years, and the members wanted to go “in a different direction,” he said.
“I’m a little different in my approach,” he said. “The organization will stand firm and speak truth to power. We are going to try to address things that aren’t right in our community. We have to always use our voices to speak for those who don’t have a voice, or speak for those whose voice isn’t being heard.”
Brown is a Longview native, and he said he is passionate about his community. He said he has the privilege of serving “double-duty” as a police officer and pastor.
He also is raising a Longview High School senior, Tyshawn Taylor. Though not his biological son, Brown said he has been raising Tyshawn for about five years.
As a proud Lobo, Brown said he cares about the school district for Tyshawn and the members of his congregation.
“I am a true Lobo. I grew up in South Longview,” he said. “I love Longview, and I’m going to do everything I can in my community to make Longview a better place, not just for those here now, but I’m concerned with those coming up behind me, as well.”