Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Tyler, has been appointed to the Texas Senate Committee on Finance.
“The Senate Finance Committee manages state finances and comes up with a balanced budget. As a member of the committee, I will press on with the conservative principles that have made Texas a model of limited government and economic strength,” Hughes said in a statement. “Unlike Washington D.C., the Texas Legislature understands the importance of good stewardship and living within our means.
“I thank Lt. Governor Patrick for this appointment and look forward to working with Chair Huffman and members of the committee. Together, we will make sure that Texas attracts business, supports individual liberty, and leads the nation in freedom and opportunity.”
Hughes was first elected to the Texas Senate in November 2016. Previously, he was a member of the Texas House from 2003 through January 2017.