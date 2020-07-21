Old Glory went up in a blaze of — well — glory Monday, but the youths doing the burning meant nothing but respect.
Scouts from Troop 201 in Longview gathered to help give the proper retirement to American flags collected by a local cemetery.
“They burn very quickly,” said Doug Wiley, scoutmaster of Boy Scouts of America Troop 201 of Longview. “This is the preferred way to retire flags, to burn it with honor.”
BSA Troop 201 members took an untold number of flags from Lakeview Memorial Gardens and burned them Monday evening in an incinerator in front of the troop’s cabin at Teague Park in Longview.
Wiley said retired Gregg County 188th District Judge David Brabham, a member of the troop during his youth, made arrangements with Lakeview’s staff to conduct the ceremony.
Wiley said about 15 girls and 12 boys belong to Troop 201.
One flag, representative of all flags to be burned, was used in the ceremony, Wiley said. The ceremony involves a four-person color guard: two guards to fold the flag that had been in use and two others to hoist the new flag up the flagpole.
As the flag that had been flown over the cabin was retired, one Scout spoke about it.
“This flag has served our nation long and well,” she said. “It has worn to a condition in which it should no longer be used to represent our great nation. This flag represents all of the flags collected and being retired from service today. The honor we show this one flag, we are showing for all of the flags.”