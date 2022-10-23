Two candidates are vying to replace George P. Bush as Texas land commissioner on the November ballot.
The office leads the Texas General Land Office, which manages 13 million acres of state land, oversees disaster relief and some public school funding and has administrative control of the Alamo. The land commissioner also chairs the Veterans Land Board, which oversees nine veterans’ homes and four veterans’ cemeteries.
Bush, a Republican, is stepping down after his unsuccessful run for Texas attorney general against incumbent Ken Paxton.
State Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, is challenging Democrat Jay Kleberg for the post.
Dawn Buckingham
Buckingham has a kinesiology degree from The University of Texas at Austin and a medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. She is a practicing ophthalmologist but suspended her practice in June to run for land commissioner.
She told the News-Journal that she intends to keep her license and do mission work whenever possible.
Buckingham was the vice chair for the State Board for Educator Certification while she ran for Texas Senate, she said, adding that public education is something she has championed during her five years as a senator.
"In the public education sphere, we've worked to get billions of dollars to public education. We've worked to minimize our standardized tests; we've worked to increase teacher pay raises. We've worked to help our retired teachers ..." she said.
Buckingham said she has helped passed several bills related to veterans, including helping to secure $35 million in funding for upgrading state veterans' homes, she said.
She said she wants to become land commissioner because the duties are what she's most passionate about, she said.
"(Land commissioner) helps honoring our vets. It helps people in crisis. It has a medical component to it. It has stewarding of the lands," Buckingham said. "I come from a family on assorted ranches and farms, and so it's what I care most about in the state."
She said she hadn't considered running for the post until Bush announced his run for attorney general.
Buckingham said she offers experience on many levels — from hands-on experience growing up on ranches and farms; to educating medical residents in the field; and to being engaged in the public school system.
She said she wants voters to know that if they're looking for a candidate who's honest, has experience, cares about serving people and is focused on improving and preserving Texas as it is for future generations, then they should vote for her.
If elected, Buckingham would be the state's first female female land commissioner, which she said is an added bonus.
"I'm all about growing up strong girls, and so I'm always happy to just be one of those folks that little girls can look and say, 'Look, I can do whatever I want,' " she said.
Jay Kleberg
According to The Texas Tribune, Kleberg, who is from South Texas, is the former associate director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the stewardship and conservation of Texas’ environment and wildlife.
His family owns the 825,000-acre King Ranch in Kingsville and other parts of Kleberg County.
“I think that what we’re trying to do is get back to a place where Texans elect people based on their experience and their qualifications and their being fit for service,” Kleberg told the Tribune.
Kleberg’s campaign has focused on protecting Texas wildlife and land, especially places most susceptible to natural disasters or the effects of climate change, such as the coast, the Tribune reported.
“You’ve got 25% of the population in Texas — you’ve got 25% of the economy — along the Texas coast, and you’ve got an $800 billion economic engine in the port of Houston,” he told the Tribune. “It’s our fiduciary responsibility as a land commissioner to invest in coastal protection and conservation along the Texas coast.”
Kleberg and Buckingham say they want to protect and expand the Permanent School Fund and make sure Texas children receive the best possible public education they can get, according to the Tribune. Both candidates on their websites publicly champion supporting and uplifting Texas’ population of veterans.
The management of the Alamo has been the responsibility of the GLO since 2011 when it started shifting the duty away from the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, an organization that took care of the historical site for 120 years since 1891.
He told the Tribune that he supports updates to the scope of the history that the site of the Alamo represents, which have been the source of controversy in recent years.
“I think that there’s a tremendous amount of history there that goes back thousands of years, and then there’s modern history there as well that should be told, and the plan is to tell it,” he said. “My position is that I’m in line with what the community is putting together, and I think that should be the role of the land commissioner, to be a partner. Period.”
Early voting is Monday through Nov. 4, and Election Day is Nov. 8.