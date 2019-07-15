Charlotte Kennedy remembers learning how to jump rope as a child, and she wants to spread that joy.
On Monday, senior living residents at Buckner Westminster Place made jump-ropes by braiding old T-shirts of different colors together to give to foster children at Buckner Children and Family services.
Kennedy, a volunteer at Buckner Westminster Place, found the idea on YouTube and collected T-shirts from staff at First Baptist Church Longview, friends, some of her own and bought some from Gifts of Grace resale store. She said she cut up T-shirts each into one continuous strip and brought them for the residents to tie together and braid.
Children will be able to be more active with the jump-ropes, Kennedy said.
"They can have some fun outside, and it’s also good fitness," she said. "We spend a lot of time, myself and children, on electronics."
Kennedy said she enjoys coming to Buckner, because she can hear the women chatting, and they told her they feel good about being able to make something for someone else.
Gail Smith, a resident at the community, said seeing how the T-shirts were cut up looked complicated, but she had fun making the jump-ropes.
"I think it’s fun, and we’re learning something new," she said. "I just think it sounds like a fun thing to be able to do something for the children."
Anne Gilbert was holding the end of three shirt strips tied together while Beth Salmon braided them together.
"Our generation just likes to help people," Salmon said. "And we need things to do so, we might as well do something that is helpful to people."
Gilbert said she hopes the jump-ropes will help the children be more active.
"You don’t see many children with a jump-rope anymore," she said. "They need to get out from in front of the TV and exercise."
Kennedy said she enjoyed the project because she wants to help people.
"When we do things for others, it gives us a really good feeling about ourselves and about what we’ve done — and maybe offered (the children) some joy to give them something special that’s their own," she said.