A celebration is set Thursday in honor of the 25th anniversary of Buckner Westminster Place in Longview, and the public is invited.
The celebration will honor a quarter century of the faith-based senior living community with a children’s fishing tournament, a fish fry, speakers, entertainment and more. The event is set for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its facility at 2201 Horseshoe Lane. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m.
During the celebration, a time capsule filled with newspaper clippings and other items from five years ago will be opened “celebrating how time shapes society,” according to a news release issued Tuesday by Buckner.
“The event will give senior adults residing at Westminster Place and their families the chance to enjoy a day of fishing and being together,” Buckner Media Relations Coordinator Kayla Salzman said in the release.
The anniversary event is open to the public to celebrate Westminster Place’s impact on East Texas. Trophies will be awarded to children who catch the most fish and the largest fish.
Buckner Westminster Place was founded in 1996. It is a nonprofit senior living community offering 89 independent living apartments and patio homes for active adults aged 62 and older.
The community also offers continuing care, including 30 assisted-living apartments, 25 memory care support residences and 20 private bedrooms for skilled and long-term nursing care.
For more information, visit BucknerWestminster.org .