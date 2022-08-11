Buckner Westminster Place has named a Longview native as its new executive director.
David Ummel has served Buckner International for 14 years at Buckner Children and Family Services and Buckner church/ministry engagement before his move to Buckner Retirement Services.
Ummel was born in Tyler and grew up in Bryan but considers Longview his home, he said. He earned a bachelor's degree from Oklahoma Baptist University, master's degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and Doctor of Ministry from B.H. Carroll Theological Institute, according to the nonprofit.
From 2009 to 2019, Ummel served as Executive Director for the children and family services location in Longview before making the transition to retirement services, he said. He most recently served as director for the Buckner-affiliated senior living community Calder Woods in Beaumont.
"Then the opportunity came open for me to come back from Beaumont to here, and I jumped at it," Ummel said.
Monday was Ummel's first day as executive director of Westminster Place, a day he said was good and "super busy."
"I got to meet some fantastic people, and I was really reaffirmed that it was the right decision to be here right now because I think good things are happening and good things are on the way," he said.
Ummel and his wife Shannon have a home in White Oak where they've lived for over 10 years, he said. During his move to Beaumont he said his wife stayed behind, so he's lived apart for her for some time. Since his return to Longview, he said he's been excited about seeing his wife, friends and returning to his church.
Ummel's goal as executive director is to continue to provide a high level of care and services to the seniors in East Texas and build upon that excellence, he said.
Buckner Westminster Place, a Buckner Retirement Services community, is a nonprofit, faith-based senior living community in Longview. It offers independent living apartments and patio homes for adults 62 and above, assisted living apartments, memory care support residences and private bedrooms for long-term nursing care or short-term rehabilitation.