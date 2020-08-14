The fishing was good — it was the catching that was bad.
Still, smiling residents at Buckner Westminster Place in Longview proved the old adage Thursday that a bad day fishing is better than a good day at work.
Residents at the nonprofit, faith-based senior living community spent the morning taking turns, angling for nibbles but mostly just drowning worms as the white perch just weren’t biting.
Baits-n-More of Troup donated the fish, tackle and “pond” — two large, aerated water tanks — and Heritage Home Health and Hospice hosted the event.
Buckner Westminster Place office manager Tori Rhodes reassured resident Gib Terry that, indeed, there were live fish stocked in the tanks while life enrichment coordinator April Wright baited a hook for fellow resident Eunice Nettles.
David Sims, executive director of Buckner Westminster Place, said the event allowed residents to “come outside and do a fun activity while maintaining our social distancing and other safety precautions in this time of COVID.”
“This commitment to mitigating risk for our residents while simultaneously understanding the dangers of isolation and depression is why our team at Westminster Place works to organize socially distanced activities and experiences that care for the body, mind and soul of the residents,” Buckner International director of media relations Chris Ruth said.