More than 50 Cub Scouts of Pack 621 and their parents gathered Saturday afternoon at Alpine Church of Christ in Longview to test each other’s speed by racing homemade cars during the annual Pinewood Derby.
The derby included Cub Scouts classified as Lions, Tigers, Wolves, Bears and Webelos (usually grades kindergarten through five) as well as members of the American Heritage Girls and a group of adults who competed in the outlaw division.
The annual Pinewood Derby involves Cub Scouts racing small, driverless wooden cars down a sloped track with cars powered only by gravity.
While cars are regulated based on size, weight and other factors, they can be designed to reflect the racer’s personality.
The derby ends with an overall race for the winners in the different classifications.