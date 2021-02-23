An event that was scheduled to bring more than 30 bull riders to Longview has been moved to Fort Worth.
The Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast tour was scheduled Saturday and Sunday in the Longview Rodeo Arena. Organizers announced this past week that the event will now be at the Cowtown Coliseum on those same days. Tickets will be honored at the relocated event.
Rodeo fans will be able to watch competition locally during the Longview-Greggton Rotary Club’s Longview PRCA Rodeo scheduled April 16 and 17 at the rodeo arena.