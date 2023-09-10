From staff reports
With their pooches primped, East Texas bulldog lovers came together Saturday for the East Texas Bully Roundup.
The event at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center featured four American Bulldog Kennel Club shows and a junior handler.
Organizer Steven Hicks said about 60 bulldogs were pre-registered, but he expected about 125 to 150 dogs to show Saturday.
During each show, judges look over the dogs in their ring to grade their structure and bite as well as to observe their gait as they walk up and down the runway and around the ring, Hicks said.
Dogs in the show ring are judged and ranked first, second and third in each round.
Medals were awarded for best male and female overall as well as best in each variety.
Hicks said there are several varieties of bulldogs, including the American Bulldog, English Bulldog, Olde English Bulldog and French Bulldog.
The winner of each variety went up against each other with one dog named best in show.