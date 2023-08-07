Gregg County has officially enacted a burn ban following a recommendation from a county fire official.
Mark Moore, Gregg County fire marshal and emergency management coordinator, spoke to county commissioners Monday and said the risk of fire has been going up over the last several weeks.
County Judge Bill Stoudt said the ban would be effective for 90 days, but if the county experienced heavy rain which mitigated the need for a ban, the request could be removed.
The ban was approved by commissioners and after the meeting, Stoudt explained neighboring counties have been experiencing wildfires and have bans in place as well.
"We’ve been lucky in Gregg County we haven’t had any, but people still want to burn even with this wind blowing, and they think it’s gonna be safe and it’s not — it’s just not — and so we think it was prudent for us to go ahead and pull the trigger," he said.
Moore explained the county is currently at a Level 3 out of 5 of wildland fire preparedness, a measure used by the Texas A&M Forest Service. According to its website, the preparedness levels are "planning assumptions and actions dictated by fuel and weather conditions, current and expected wildfire activity, regional preparedness levels and fire suppression resource availability in state."
As of this morning, the state currently has seven active wildfires burning, with the closest being in Johnson County which went from 500 acres burning to 1,400 acres overnight, he said.
County emergency management uses the the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) as an index to determine forest fire potential. The Texas Weather Connection states the index, "is based on a daily water balance, where a drought factor is balanced with precipitation and soil moisture (assumed to have a maximum storage capacity of 8-inches) and is expressed in hundredths of an inch of soil moisture depletion."
This morning, the county was at a 627 KBDI value and Stoudt said he expects it to hit the 700 mark by the end of the week. Surrounding counties like Smith and Rusk are already under burn bans, with conditions in Rusk forecast to travel this way, Moore said.
"We’ve been monitoring what’s been happening around us and what’s been going on around us and seeing, it’s just a matter of time before it gets to us," he said. "It's August, it's Texas, it's dry, it's hot — we're gonna have a burn ban."
A burn ban means residents cannot burn anything while it's in affect. The only exception is for people who use fires as their only means of cooking and preparing food, he said. Moore explained he wouldn't write a ticket for someone cooking with a fire but that those individuals should use common sense and not catch a pile of leaves on fire. Under the ban, fireworks are also prohibited.
Moore offered several recommendations for residents while the ban is in effect, like properly discarding of smoking materials like cigarettes. Additionally, it's important to make sure tire inflation is adequate during the summer season and tires have good tread, he said. The reason being as weather heats up throughout the day, tire pressure increases and if they overheat the tire can blow out and hot tread will cause ignition, he said.
"I promise, we've seen it happen many times," he said.
Safety chains used for pulling trailers should also be latched properly to avoid dragging and causing sparks and any hay cutting operations should have well-greased bearings for when hay begins to dry out. Having a fire extinguisher handy is always recommended during the summer months, he said.
Early reporting is another big factor that can help wildfires from spreading, he said. Anyone that sees a fire should call it in as soon as possible so that proper response can take place immediately, he said.