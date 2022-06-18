Gregg County could be placed under a burn ban next week, as worsening hot and dry conditions increase the risk of wildfires.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said he has been in contact with county Fire Marshal Mark Moore about the wildfire risk.
"We'll probably pull the trigger sometime next week," Stoudt said Friday, depending on the measurements used to help track wildfire risk, specifically the Keech-Byram Drought Index used by the Texas Forest Service at Texas A&M.
"Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) is an index used to determining forest fire potential. The drought index is based on a daily water balance, where a drought factor is balanced with precipitation and soil moisture (assumed to have a maximum storage capacity of 8-inches) and is expressed in hundredths of an inch of soil moisture depletion," information on the Texas Forest Service website says.
"The drought index ranges from 0 to 800, where a drought index of 0 represents no moisture depletion, and an index of 800 represents absolutely dry conditions. Presently, this index is derived from ground based estimates of temperature and precipitation derived from weather stations and interpolated manually by experts at Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS) for counties across the state. ..."
A week ago, much of this area fell in the 400-500 range on the index. By Friday, most of this area was in the 500-600 range.
"We are currently experiencing an extended period of hot and dry weather throughout East Texas," said Sean Dugan, the Henderson-based Wildland Urban Interface Coordinator with the Texas Forest Service in an email. That drying trend is expected to continue into Saturday. "We expect these conditions to worsen in the weeks to come as no significant rainfall is expected, and temperatures remain very high."
The Texas Forest Service offered these tips:
Keep a water source nearby when grilling, enjoying fireworks or roasting marshmallows;
Children should not be allowed to play with or set off fireworks.
Fireworks should be used on a smooth flat surface away from dry grass, buildings or flammable materials.
Don't leave a grill unattended as wind could blow embers into dry vegetation and could start a wildfire.
Place grills away from tall or dry grass, woodpiles and other flammable materials, and don't place them under trees or on a wooden patio deck.
Allow coals to completely cool after grilling, so they don't blow into nearby vegetation while still hot.
Also, fireworks are illegal inside the city limits of Longview.