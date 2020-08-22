Although most Longview-area school districts have some buses without air conditioning, some officials say they only are used in specific situations or during certain times of the year.
The issue arose Monday after a Hallsville ISD parent voiced concerns during a school board meeting. Susan Benson told trustees that her daughter, high school freshman Abigail Benson, had to be transported by ambulance to a hospital this past week after the district’s first day of classes when she began to have heat exhaustion symptoms on a bus with no air conditioning.
Hallsville ISD officials told Benson that the district is in the process of updating its bus fleet, but the cost is an obstacle.
Gladewater ISD Superintendent Sedric Clark said the board approved installing AC on all district buses in July. He said Thursday that the last bus was scheduled to have its AC installed by the end of this week.
Similar to Gladewater, all Kilgore ISD buses that run regular routes are air conditioned, Superintendent Andy Baker said in a statement.
“KISD only has three buses that do not have air conditioning, and these buses are only used as backups in case they are needed in emergency situations,” he said.
Like Hallsville ISD, White Oak ISD is in the process of adding buses to its fleet equipped with air conditioning, Superintendent Brian Gray said.
The district has 15 buses, and seven of those are without AC. Gray said two new buses with air conditioning are included in the district’s 2020-21 budget.
He also said all future buses purchased by White Oak ISD will have AC.
The small size of Spring Hill ISD is beneficial when it comes to transportation, Superintendent Wayne Guidry said.
“We’re fortunate that we’re the second-smallest district, square footage wise, (so) that our bus routes are not very long,” he said.
None of the district’s nine route buses have AC, he said, but its smaller buses and the ones used on trips do.
In Pine Tree ISD, Director of Safety, Security and Transportation Jack Irvin said 51 buses have air conditioning, while 11 do not.
“All bus routes have air conditioning,” he said in a statement. “We have air-conditioned trip buses and spare units. The 11 buses without air conditioning are 13-to 18-years-old, and are only used as route buses in late fall, winter and early spring, when needed.
“Due to very limited use and the age of these units, we do not have any plans to retrofit the units with air conditioning.”
Longview and Sabine ISDs had not responded by Friday to inquiries made Thursday about their bus fleets.