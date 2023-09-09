Permitting has started for Longview's first QuikTrip, or QT.
The gas station and convenience store will be on what is vacant land at Eastman Road and the Interstate 20 access Road. The city of Longview has received an application for work to begin to prepare the site.
QuikTrip is a privately held company that has headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1958 and today has more than 900 stores in 14 states and more than 24,000 employees.
The closest location is on I-20 near Lindale.
Mr. Churro opens
Mr. Churro is now open at 174 Beechwod Drive in Longview.
The sibling trio of Luis, Kimberly and Genesis Castanon announced about a year ago that they were opening their restaurant at the site of the former location of Brian and Scott’s Snowballs. The building, which has since been torn down, was located in the parking lot of The Shops at Guthrie, at Judson Road and Johnston Street.
Luis Castanon said that location fell through and it took some time to find a new place for their churro business. They found the retail center located across from Judson Middle School, at Judson Road and FM 1844.
Mr. Churro features churros, which are fried dough covered with cinnamon and sugar. They are paired with different types of toppings and fillings and served with ice cream. The restaurant also offers other Mexican pastries, authentic Mexican drinks such as Topo Chico and Mexican Coke, as well as coffee drinks.
Hours are 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
Lawn service app
A company that helps homeowners find someone who offers lawn care is now offering its services in Longview.
Nashville-based Greenpal offers an app that connects homeowners with "local, pre-screened lawn professionals," information from the company says.
"Homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. Vetted lawn care pros can then bid on their properties based on Google Street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor's ratings, reviews, and price.
"Once a vendor has completed the service, the lawn care provider will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments."
Lawn care providers who want want to be part of the GreenPal platform must be at least 18 and have a valid driver's license, valid Social Security number, and a bank account in good standing at a financial institution.
Greenpal already is operating in 250 other markets, including Chicago, Charleston, Tampa, and Houston, the company reported.
"We take a look at our data every month and we saw that we had homeowners signing up for our service organically in the Longview area so with that data we knew we needed to launch the market officially," said company co-founder Gene Caballero.
Longview homeowners may visit yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-longview-tx .