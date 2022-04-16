Texas Rising Stars honors attorney
Ward, Smith & Hill trial attorney Brett F. Miller earned selection to the 2022 edition of Texas Rising Stars for his expertise in civil litigation. The listing highlights the best young attorneys in the state.
Miller’s expertise involves business and employment disputes as well as cases involving non-compete agreements and trade secrets. He leads the firm’s family law practice, representing individuals in divorce proceedings, child custody disputes and complex property issues. This marks his fifth year to earn Rising Stars honors.
The annual Texas Rising Stars listing recognizes attorneys who are 40 or younger or who have been practicing for 10 years or less, with 2.5% of eligible attorneys chosen for the recognition.
Texas Monthly and the Texas Rising Stars issue of Super Lawyers magazine will highlight the 2022 honorees. For more information on Texas Rising Stars, visit superlawyers.com.
Physician named to leadership council
Dr. Julie Lundy, family medicine physician at Diagnostic Clinic of Longview, has been appointed to the agilon health Female Physician Leadership Council, an organization of women who are “breaking the glass ceiling” for female physicians nationwide.
Agilon health, a company that empowers physicians to transform community health, created the council to celebrate and honor women doctors across the U.S. — while raising awareness about the specific challenges they face in the health care system.
The council’s collective goal is to foster collaboration of women physicians and male physician allies across a broad network of more than 1,600 primary care physicians nationwide.
Lundy is joining forces with other healthcare leaders across the nation to address challenges facing female physicians and explore opportunities for improvement.
“I’m excited to be appointed to this council, which is helping to blaze a new trail for women in health care positions nationwide,” Lundy said. “It’s wonderful to be with a group of like-minded women — each with a different perspective and unique approach to addressing the challenges we face today.”