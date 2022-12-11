Eastman awards 'extraordinary dividend'
Eastman Credit Union members can expect to share in a $15 million "extraordinary dividend" in January.
Recently approved by ECU's volunteer board of directors, this payout will bring the new total to $177 million returned to members since it began in 1998.
"We are excited to return this money to our members. This announcement is a direct result of our members’ loyalty, our employees' hard work, and our board's leadership," said Kelly Price, the credit union's president and CEO.
The dividend signifies the shared success afforded by the credit union's cooperative structure. Member payouts are calculated based on the interest paid on loans and earned on deposits throughout the year.
"Announcing the extraordinary dividend is always exciting. It exemplifies the credit union difference and shows that we put our members first. Beyond that, our communities and local economies benefit from the extra boost. It's a win-win," Price said.
The dividend has a concentrated economic impact on the regions comprising ECU's field of membership, which includes Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Gregg and Harrison Counties in Texas.
ECU's board of directors approves the dividend each year after reviewing the financials and verifying ECU has achieved a level of net worth needed for current and future requirements.
Tyler group honors VeraBank official
The Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance has named Jesus Vera, VeraBank senior vice president and Tyler Front Street branch manager, as the 2022 Outstanding Professional of the Year.
“We couldn’t be more proud of and happy for Jesus to receive this honor,” said Brad Tidwell, VeraBank president and CEO, in a statement. “Not only is Jesus a strong leader within our organization, but as this award recognizes, he is equally as dedicated to serving our community.”
Each year, the Tyler HBA hosts its signature event, the Hispanic Achievers & Business Leaders Awards to recognize the success and contributions of Hispanic entrepreneurs, business leaders, and community leaders. It also serves as an opportunity to showcase to the East Texas community the positive impact Hispanic people make on Tyler and the region.
Nominations were accepted during 2022 Hispanic Heritage Month from the entire community, with “Outstanding Professional of the Year” as one of several categories.
“This year, we awarded this prestigious award to Jesus Vera because of his incredible commitment to our Tyler and East Texas community,” said Nancy Arellano Rangel, president and CEO of the Hispanic Business Alliance. “Jesus has not only served his community through his work at VeraBank, but he also serves as a professional instructor and expert in our Tyler HBA Entrepreneurship Program, and he has served on numerous boards, including the executive board of the Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance.”
Vera began his VeraBank career in 1997 at the downtown Henderson branch. He has held various positions throughout his tenure, including relationship banker and credit analyst.
In 2019 he was promoted to the position of Hispanic lending coordinator.
VeraBank hires officer in Longview
Angie Baker has joined VeraBank as assistant vice president and treasury management officer in Longview.
Baker has worked in the banking industry for more than 19 years. She’s served as a capture operator, teller, customer service representative and has been a branch manager for the past nine years.