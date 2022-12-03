Longview resident earns national award
Daniel Williams, an ASE Certified automotive technician from Longview, was recently honored with a national achievement award as the First Vehicle Services/ASE Master Automobile & M/H Truck Technician of the Year.
Fifty-two automotive professionals were recognized Nov. 17 at the Fall Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence in San Diego.
The ASE annual awards spotlight top scorers on the ASE Certification tests from among the ranks of the approximately quarter million ASE Certified professionals nationwide.
Dave Larsen, SVP of Maintenance for First Transit & First Vehicle Services; Brad Pellman, Chair of the ASE Board of Directors; and Timothy Zilke, ASE President & CEO, presented the award to Williams.
“Daniel, who is a lead technician at First Vehicle Services in Longview, is one of the outstanding ASE Certified professionals recognized annually by different segments of the automotive service and repair industry. Each of these elite technicians is presented with an industry-specific award recognizing their achievement,” Zilke said.
“ASE has honored extraordinary industry professionals from across the nation for more than 40 years,” Zilke continued. “This is made possible by the support of our many award sponsors, whose ranks include some of the best-known names in the industry. We are proud to partner with First Vehicle Services to recognize Daniel's commitment to excellence in providing the very best in automotive service and repair. This dedication is reflected in the talented professionals we recognize each year, and Daniel represents the best of the best.”
AAON makes environmental change
AAON, which has a manufacturing facility in Longview where its makes HVAC products for commercial and industrial buildings, announced that it has selected the lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) R-454B refrigerant, replacing R-410A in its products.
AAON anticipates it will begin using R-454B refrigerant in select products by the end of the third quarter of 2023 and will transition the full product line to the lower GWP refrigerant well before the anticipated refrigerant regulation phase-out dates.
“After testing and evaluation, AAON selected R-454B for a variety of reasons. R-454B has a low 466 GWP, which results in less overall impact on the environment and potentially has a longer useful life against future refrigerant regulations,” said Brent Stockton, AAON director of engineering. “Capacity and refrigerant properties are also similar to R-410A, meaning the changeover will require less time and lower the cost to redesign our products.”
“AAON manufactures the most sustainable equipment in the commercial HVAC industry,” said Gary Fields, AAON president and CEO. “We are committed to providing our customers with the best solutions to meet the ever-evolving environmental regulations.”
Austin Bank makes promotions
Austin Bank employees Shannon Seay and Rhonda McKnight received promotions during the November board of directors meeting at the Austin Bank corporate office in Jacksonville.
Shannon Seay was elected senior vice president and loan servicing/special assets manager. Seay oversees the Special Assets Department as well as supervising real estate appraisal ordering and review. She joined the bank in 2007 as a junior credit analyst, bringing with her five years of previous banking experience. Seay was promoted to banking officer in 2011, assistant vice president in 2012, and vice president in 2016. She is a graduate of Pine Tree High School, Kilgore College, the University of Texas at Tyler and holds an MBA from LeTourneau University. In addition, she has completed the Austin Bank Leadership Program, Community Bankers Lending School and the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking Class LX.
Rhonda McKnight was promoted to retail office manager at the bank’s Longview Pine Tree office. McKnight joined the Austin Bank team at the Pine Tree office as a teller in 2007 and later that year moved to teller operations supervisor. Before that, she worked at White Oak State Bank for 15 years.