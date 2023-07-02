LongviewWOW hires assistant director
Jessica Elkins has been hired as the new assistant director of Longview World of Wonders.
Elkins, a Longview native, has a background working in education and with nonprofit organizations. She attended the University of Texas at Tyler.
She will focus on expanding community collaborations and STEAM programming at the nonprofit LongviewWOW on Tyler Street in downtown.
KEDC receives two awards
Kilgore Economic Development Corp. received two awards during the Business Retention and Expansion International Annual Conference.
BREI Award of Excellence for an Outstanding Single Community with a Population Under 20,000: The BREI Awards of Excellence are given to economic development organizations, municipalities and/or states or provinces that have demonstrated an outstanding usage of business retention and expansion strategies and tactics for growing and sustaining small businesses.
BREI Impact Award: This award is presented annually to one community, regardless of size, that has demonstrated a substantial economic impact with its business retention and expansion efforts.
Both awards recognize KEDC’s efforts to revitalize the former Halliburton facility, 55-plus acres and a complex of buildings on FM 349, and return the property to the tax rolls in an impactful way.
Through the purchase, holding and owner-financing of the property, KEDC was able to bring Skeeter Boats’ expansion to Kilgore when two other cities outside of the region also were in contention.
The resulting agreement with Skeeter Boats includes almost $37 million of capital investment and the creation of more than 90 jobs in Kilgore.
“Business retention is the core of our organization, and the center of what we focus on every day,” said Lisa Denton, executive director of KEDC. “It’s especially exciting to be recognized for a project that meant so much for our community. We were able to utilize the property in creative ways while putting the pieces together for the best possible outcome for Kilgore and Skeeter Boats. We appreciate the support received from the KEDC Board of Directors, Kilgore City Council, Gregg County and Kilgore College for making this project a success.”
KEDC staff member earns certification
Sarah Crawford, business development manager for Kilgore Economic Development Corp., has completed coursework to earn her Business Retention & Expansion Coordinator certification.
“We congratulate Sarah on this achievement,” said Lisa Denton, KEDC executive director. “She joined our team in March and has committed to learning all aspects of business retention and expansion. We are proud of the BRE program we have built over the years and remain focused on serving our existing industries at the highest level. For Sarah, this credential is the first step in helping her meet that goal.”
Ranching program set in Mount Pleasant
Noble Research Institute is bringing the Essentials of Regenerative Ranching to Mount Pleasant on Aug. 15-16. This two-day experience will equip ranchers with the knowledge, skills and tools necessary to monitor and enhance the health of their land, livestock and financial well-being.
The program will be presented at Northeast Texas Community College’s Elizabeth Hoggatt Whatley Agriculture Complex.
Farmers and ranchers navigate uncertainty from weather, fluctuating market prices and skyrocketing inputs, according to Noble Research Institute, which is based in Oklahoma. Many producers are seeking new skills and tools that offer greater control and reduce their operational uncertainty.
While regenerative ranching can help mitigate or avoid some of these issues, ranchers may struggle to find reliable information about implementation or fail to receive the ongoing support they need for lasting success.
Registration for the Mount Pleasant course is open. To learn more about the program, reserve a spot and join the movement toward resilient ranching practices in Northeast Texas, visit www.noble.org/essentials .