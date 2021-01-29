Frustrations with city finances and development regulations in Longview are among the reasons Keene J. Guidry said he is challenging Mayor Andy Mack in the May election.
“Part of it, a lot of it, is out of anger and frustration over the last six years that Andy’s been mayor,” Guidry said. “Not to diminish anything he has done. He’s done some good things.”
During Mack’s six years as mayor, Guidry said he has felt like he gets the “runaround” when he asks questions of development services, public works and the city manager’s office.
“I always felt like there was someone behind it maybe controlling what someone said,” he said. “I just felt like there was no honesty there.”
The 49-year-old Guidry, who said he is single and has no children, is a longtime business partner of former Mayor Murray Moore. They own CPU Wholesale Computer Parts together as well as rental properties along with other business partners. Guidry also previously served on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
As a rental property owner, he complained about a city inspector who wanted to require him to get an asbestos survey before replacing carpet in a home he was planning to rent out.
“I’m tired of seeing the way our city is wasting taxpayer dollars,” he said. “There are thousands of ways we can save money as far as the city and give back to the taxpayer, but maybe the council has no direction in exploring those ways of saving money.”
One issue he pointed to was the construction contract previously awarded to build a new police station as authorized by the 2018 bond election. The contract was about $2 million less than anticipated in the bond package voters approved for the project. Guidry suggested that money should be returned to taxpayers next year in the form of a lower tax rate.
He also suggested the bond proposals’ costs were inflated to leave the city with extra money, beyond including a cushion for unexpected costs.
“Why? What are they going to do with the money?” Guidry asked, adding that voters were given a list of things to consider in the bond package, and the city should follow that.
He said he’s told city employees, “I’m telling you now, win or lose this election you will account for every dollar of every spreadsheet of everything you said you were going to do in this bond election.”
He also questioned the use of money from the Longview Economic Development Corp., pointing to its original setup as a 4A corporation that restricted the types of projects it could spend its portion of city sales taxes on. Guidry suggested the organization should be converted to one that could help pay for city infrastructure projects, called a 4B organization.
However, that change previously was approved by voters, and LEDCO has helped fund infrastructure projects for the city in recent years.
Guidry expressed concern about providing enough funding for the fire pension fund, and suggested it might be time to privatize ambulance services in Longview. The Longview Fire Department provides emergency medical ambulance service in the city.
He also said Longview has too many employees, based on a comparison he saw with the city of Tyler.
These proposals, though, are “just a start,” Guidry said, adding he hopes to spend the next couple of weeks combing through the city budget.
In addition to the two mayoral candidates who have registered for the May 1 election, three people are competing for District 1 on the City Council: Temple "Tem" Carpenter III, former Councilman John Sims, and Jeremiah Hunter.
Nona Snoddy is the sole candidate so far in District 2.
Filing for open seats at cities and schools across the state continues through Feb. 12. The last day to register to vote is April 1. Early voting is set April 19 to 27, and Election Day is May 1.