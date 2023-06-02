TYLER — A new litter of cheetah cubs is a significant milestone for the Caldwell Zoo and the conservation of the species, according to the Tyler facility.
The three cubs born recently are the offspring of mother, Orchid, and father, Flap.
According to zoo officials, the mother is being attentive, and the cubs are comfortably nursing, which is the type of motherly care the zoo hopes for.
The zoo said the new arrivals mark an achievement for its breeding program, which aims to support the conservation efforts for cheetahs and educate the public about their importance in the ecosystem.
“Our whole team at the zoo is so happy to announce this news of a new litter of cheetah cubs born here. The cheetah keepers work tirelessly on the welfare and wellbeing of the cheetahs in our care,” says Steve Marshall, president and CEO of the Caldwell Zoo. “Now, we will give the young family everything they need to grow and thrive.”
Gestation typically lasts about 90 days, and the keeper team has been observing Orchid throughout her pregnancy while making sure she has everything a mother cheetah could want, the zoo said. Orchid has a private area with several choices of dens for her to use.
“The first few hours are crucial,” says Ricki Roemer, a keeper for the Mammals 1 department. “We definitely want Orchid to do the mothering, but sometimes first-time mothers don’t have the instincts they need to care for the offspring. In that case, we’d have to gather up the cubs and bottle-raise them in order to save them.”
The Caldwell Zoo said the birth of the cubs is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the executive team, zookeepers, and veterinary staff, who have worked for years to develop a sophisticated conservation program to help save the cats from extinction.
Orchid, the mother, was brought to the Caldwell Zoo from the White Oak Conservation Center and introduced to suitors, Flap and Junya, from the Cincinnati Zoo.
For updates and information about the cheetah family and other happenings at the zoo, visit www.caldwellzoo.org.