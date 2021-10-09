Area seniors older than 60 struck a pose Saturday at downtown Longview landmarks during a photo shoot for the upcoming ArkLaTex 60 Strong calendar.
Debbie Hancock, 66, of Longview spent the noon hour being photographed for the calendar at the Gregg County Historical Museum.
Since age 11, Hancock has had a chronically dislocated patella, an untreatable condition that causes her kneecap to dislocate nearly every time she bends her knee. Hancock said accepting the things she can and can’t do because of her condition has been key to her success.
“I stay busy,” she said. “I don’t have a free minute to think about how old I am.”
Although Hancock said she can’t do many aerobic exercises, she stays fit by walking as much as she can, working out every day and by training dogs for field trials and competitions.
She also fills her days by serving as the president of the board for the Gregg County Historical Museum and by serving on the Longview Historic Preservation Commission and board of directors for Arts!Longview.
“I think finding something you have a passion for in life, whatever it is, just have a passion for something and stay with it,” Hancock said while discussing how to remain healthy and active later in life. “You have to have something to hope for, something to believe in. You have to always be looking forward and not backwards because we can’t change the past, but we can certainly move on.”
60 Strong is a public service program for seniors with the goal of proving that life in your 60s can be a vibrant and active time, according to Laura Nelson, 60 Strong coordinator.
The calendar, sponsored by Diagnostic Clinic of Longview and Collom and Carney Clinic in Texarkana, will highlight 12 seniors and serves as a roadmap to good health by featuring health tips for seniors and information about Medicare information sessions and open enrollment.
The ArkLaTex 60 Strong Ambassadors were chosen by a panel of celebrity judges and have achieved a high level of fitness, overcome major health issues, served as leaders in their community or dedicated their lives to helping others, according to organizers.
Preorders for the calendar can be made at www.arklatex60strong.com and will be available in November.