Steve Wilkinson claimed his second-ever Great Texas Balloon Race grand prize and first in 19 years during a weather-shortened competition this weekend that saw a record crowd.
“Fantastic! Yeah! It was great,” Wilkinson said after getting the usual celebratory dousing of Champagne.
High winds hundreds of feet above the Earth’s surface kept pilots grounded both Saturday and Sunday, leaving Wilkinson with the top bounty because he had the highest scores Friday, the only day that pilots could compete.
“On the first day, you want to get your best scores in case there is weather just like what happened,” Wilkinson said.
He said the pilots were prepared to race Saturday and Sunday when race officials called a stop.
Wilkinson took home $7,500 in cash plus a black cowboy hat, a six-shooter pistol, cowboy boots embossed with the Great Texas Balloon Race logo, and more. The Palm Springs, California, pilot was making his 22nd appearance in the race that he won in 2000.
Albuquerque native and current Las Vegas resident Jonathan Wright finished second to Wilkinson. It was Wright’s fifth top-10 finish and first time in the top three place in what was his sixth Great Texas Balloon Race appearance.
Because Wilkinson finished second last year, Wright hopes his silver-medal finish this year bodes well for his chances to win the 2020 race. Still, missing out on two days of competition was unfortunate but ultimately the right decision, he said.
Pilots “hate it when it’s only one day, and especially just the first day, because we were all just kind of sitting there waiting and waiting and waiting,” Wright said, “and we all kind of knew where we were in the scores and the rankings, and we all hate it when it finishes like this, because we want to have a good race.
“We want to have lots of tasks,” Wright said. “We want to put on a good show for everybody, so it’s always unfortunate when Mother Nature puts a little kink in things. But it is what it is.”
The Great Texas Balloon Race has one of the highest safety records of any ballooning event in the nation, spokeswoman Gai Bennett said.
The race isn’t an open competition, because pilots are invited to come compete in Longview. That invitation is bestowed only to pilots who have a history of taking safety just as seriously as race officials, she said.
“We select pilots with good safety records, and so we expect them to have a good safety record, (therefore) we have to have a good safety plan,” Bennett said. “We’re just not going to fly pilots if there is any threat at all.”
A new twist to the Great Texas Balloon Race ended up becoming another casualty of the weather, at least for this year.
Tournament directors were retiring the longstanding ring toss competition usually held on the final two days of competition. The ring toss was to be replaced with a duck drop event in which pilots would toss rubber ducks from their gondolas to a boat designated as the target.
That didn't happen Saturday or Sunday. Wright considered it a disappointment, because he's been unknowingly practicing the feat for some time.
"I carry rubber ducks in my basket all of the time, so any time when I’m going over day cares or schoolyards or things like that where there are little kids, I’ll toss them rubber ducks down out of the balloon just for fun," Wright said.
"So this was my event. I was like, ‘I’ve got this! Rubber ducks! Yeah! This one is meant for me!’ So it was really unfortunate that we didn’t get to put that show on, and I know we all hated it, because I know we all wanted to do it."
Wilkinson said the duck drop sounded like fun but that he had never before tried it.
"I don’t know how that was going to go," he said.
Despite the shortened competition, weather didn’t affect other aspects of the festival, both from an activities standpoint and an attendance standpoint, according to officials.
“We had record numbers (Saturday) night,” festival director Rhonda Bullard said, “so we’re in good shape to kick off another one for next year.”
Rhett Heartsill, who finished the race in third place, claimed the Texas championship trophy for being the top finisher among pilots from the Lone Star State.
Andrew Petrehn Jr. of Idaho won the Young Guns of the Great Texas Balloon Race standings, beating out second-place finisher Blake Aldridge of Longview and third-place finisher and LeTourneau University junior Cameron Wall of Albuquerque, New Mexico. The newly created Young Guns competition was for pilots age 29 and younger.
In its 42-year history, the festival has doled out nearly $1.6 million in cash prizes.
"That is in no small part thanks to the magnificent sponsors," emcee Glen Moyer said, "and this is the only event in my 27 years or 30-odd years covering balloon events where we have multiple sponsors per balloon. Most events are lucky if they get one sponsor for each balloon, and, here, most of the balloons have multiple sponsors."