Speakers called for unity, healing and love Thursday at the annual Gregg County National Day of Prayer.
The Rev. Ladarian Brown, senior pastor at Parkview Baptist Church and a Longview police officer, opened the program by reading this year's theme verse from 2 Corinthians 3:17 — "Now the Lord is that Spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty."
“This year, we are asking the Lord to pour out his love, life and liberty,” Brown said.
This year's gathering was in the Elevation Student Building parking lot at Mobberly Baptist Church in Longview to allow for social distancing. Gregg County’s annual National Day of Prayer event typically is held on the courthouse grounds, but it also was moved in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns.
Attendees could sit in an outdoor area, listen from their vehicles' radios or stream an online broadcast. More than 100 people attended the program.
Thursday's prayer topics covered the pandemic, armed services, the nation, families/homes, fire departments, media, law enforcement, racial reconciliation, pastors/church unity, schools, revival in America and salvation.
“Please forgive us now and help us to choose love over hate, unity over division, and life over death,” Linda Thomas said, reading a Prayer for the Nation by Ronnie Floyd.
Holly Fuller of the city of Longview's Partners in Prevention led a prayer for racial reconciliation, asking that the nation be granted understanding and find unity.
“Lord, let us not be a colorblind nation, for that means that we do not see what you have created in your own image,” Fuller said. “Help us to step out of our comfort zones because that’s where we grow.”
Longview High School Principal James Brewer prayed for schools and said campuses are open at this time because of God’s provision.
“I want to thank you for those of us who are still here in the school system around this Gregg County area,” Brewer said. He reminded the crowd of the great loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic, remembering victims of the virus.
“We don’t want to forget those who we lost, those who were sick, those who have lost their health,” Brewer said. “We want to continue to pray for those who made it through COVID. Continue to just be with them, Lord, and let them understand that they did not pass away like some, but they are here for a reason.”
Brewer added that the pandemic affected all areas of life, including schools.
“And we want to thank you, Lord, because teachers were scared, parents were scared, all of us were scared going back into the schools,” he said. “But since that time, here we are today, on a sunny day, thanking you Lord for bringing us this far so far.”
The main message of the day was love and kindness to each other during difficult times, a message all who spoke agreed is needed.
“Help us to stand strong, to love well, to show your love to a city, to a country that so desperately needs it,” said Pastor Tim Ingram of High Ridge Church. “Lord, we ask that you would come help us to do what you called us to do. Be your hands and your feet.”