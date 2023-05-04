Longview Christian School senior Abby Thornton prays for schools and students Monday, May 4, 2023, during a National Day of Prayer ceremony at the Gregg County Courthouse. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Eunice Scott believes the Longview community is in need of prayer and unity so people know that no one goes through life alone.
Scott was one of many attendees Thursday at the National Day of Prayer event on the Gregg County Courthouse lawn sponsored by the Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance .
National Day of Prayer is held annually on the first Thursday in May and invites people to pray for the nation. The observance of National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman, according to the National Day of Prayer website.
Scott decided to attend “because I believe in prayer, and I believe that that is one thing that we can do as a unit, and ... if we pray to God, He will hear and answer prayer.”
Judge Tim Bryan sings the National Anthem Monday, May 4, 2023, during a National Day of Prayer ceremony at the Gregg County Courthouse. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Mayor Andy Mack was Thursday’s first speaker and prayed for local and national government. He spoke of the blessings of freedom and democracy and asked for wisdom for leaders so they could govern with integrity, justice and passion.
“We pray for leaders of our cities, towns and counties that they may work tirelessly to create communities where all people are valued and cared for,” he said.
Mack asked that local leaders be mindful of the needs of their constituents and work for inclusivity and belonging. He also prayed for national leaders such as the president, members of Congress and Supreme Court justices and asked that they be inspired to serve the common good rather than their own interests.
“Help them to work together across party lines and differences of opinion to find solutions to the challenges facing our nation,” Mack said.
Clent Holmes, executive director of Thrive Longview, focused his prayer on families, while Patrick Johnson prayed for the armed services and police Capt. Darian Lair focused on first responders.
Holly Fuller, Partners in Prevention program manager, prayed for racial reconciliation in the community. She thanked God for his grace and asked for racial healing in the community and throughout the country.
“Lord, help us to recognize where we have fault or a faulty mindset against our brothers or sisters,” she said.
Fuller prayed for everyone to be more merciful and gracious and to see people as individuals and not groups. Often people are quick to compartmentalize others, which is something God never does, she said.
“Let us have no room in our hearts for pride, suspicion or racism. Instead, give us the room for great love for our neighbor,” Fuller said.
Pastor Jeff Borgwardt prayed for pastors and churches and the community and was followed by Longview Christian School senior Abby Thornton, who prayed for schools, students and staff.
Thornton asked God to be with local schools, provide wisdom for teachers and for students to be able to attend school without fear or anxiety.
“I just pray for peace over every hallway, every classroom ... I pray that the schools will be a dwelling place for you,” she said.
Thornton asked God to give students a new desire to learn and not grow weary of education.
Pastor Larry Washington prayed for a revival in the country, while Pastor Tim Ingram offered an invitation of salvation and Brown gave a word of thanks and delivered the closing prayer.
Scott said she believed the prayer event was wonderful and accomplished what it set out to do — “to bring us together.”
