KILGORE — Exciting and amazing is how Kilgore Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Lisa Denton described a deal expected to bring a new $45 million manufacturing facility to the city.
Officials on Monday announced Camfil USA’s plans to build a new air filtration manufacturing facility in Kilgore’s Synergy Park. According to the company, the facility will be 350,000 square feet occupying 43 acres with a scheduled opening of late 2023.
Kilgore City Council members on Monday unanimously approved the designation of a new reinvestment zone and tax abatement agreement with Camfil USA paving the way for the Sweden-based manufacturer’s new facility. As part of the agreement, the company has pledged the facility will create a minimum of 124 new jobs.
Denton said Camfil USA’s commitment to building the facility in Synergy Park will help the economy by adding new construction, helping to diversify the economy and by making Kilgore a more attractive destination for foreign investment.
“During this time, we have been competing with a number of other very competitive communities,” she said. “While Kilgore is home to several high-impact employers, this project is the highest-impact attraction project in Kilgore's economic development history, which is exciting and amazing."
Camfil USA President and CEO Armando Brunetti said during Monday’s meeting that his company is a leading manufacturer of clean-air solutions providing commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air-pollution control.
"Those systems improve people's and equipment's productivity; they minimize energy consumption, and they also benefit human health and the environment,” Brunetti said.
Founded in 1963, the company began as a family-owned operation in Sweden and teamed up with USA-based Cambridge Filter Corporation to expand and improve its operations. The company’s reach has grown to include sales offices in 30 countries.
Camfil opened a facility in Taicang City, Jiangsu Province, China at the end of 2020 and broke ground this past month on a facility in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Brunetti said Kilgore is an ideal location for the company to better serve its customers.
"Right now, our customers in the Southwest (U.S.) are receiving products from our Corcoran, California, facility or our Crystal Lake, Illinois, facility,” he said. “Our products have to travel a long distance to get to the Southwest. Geographically, Kilgore is in a perfect spot. As you know, we plan on investing about $45 million and providing 124 new jobs, and we're extremely excited to get this project running."
The Kilgore project will consist of two phases. During the first phase, the company will lease space locally to set up equipment and begin producing items that have a long lead time and are already on order. The second phase will involve the construction of the new facility.