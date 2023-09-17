Cancer survivors Vera Smith, left, and her niece, Matilda Smith, share a hug Saturday after finishing the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation’s annual Celebrate Life 5K Run at Texas Oncology on Fourth Street in Longview.
Kelly Johnston of Tyler plays with his grandson Carson Skoog, 3, of Longview before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation’s annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Samuel Guerrier, 5, hugs his grandmother Matilda Smith as she finished the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Vera Smith gives a "thumbs up" as she finishes the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors cross the finish line of the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Participants warm up and stretch before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation’s annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Michelle McCaskill pins a race number to her daughter Collins', 12, t-shirt before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Kostas Pritzakis, 1, makes friends with Harlow, a bloodhound mix, before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation’s annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Participants warm up and stretch before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors participate in the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Les Hassell is a multimedia journalist who specializes in photography, mostly useless trivia and BBQ. Raised in Reklaw, TX by optimistic parents, he studied photography and fine art at Stephen F. Austin State University.
Cancer survivors Vera Smith, left, and her niece, Matilda Smith, share a hug Saturday after finishing the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation’s annual Celebrate Life 5K Run at Texas Oncology on Fourth Street in Longview.
Kelly Johnston of Tyler plays with his grandson Carson Skoog, 3, of Longview before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation’s annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Samuel Guerrier, 5, hugs his grandmother Matilda Smith as she finished the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Vera Smith gives a "thumbs up" as she finishes the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors cross the finish line of the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Participants warm up and stretch before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation’s annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Michelle McCaskill pins a race number to her daughter Collins', 12, t-shirt before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Kostas Pritzakis, 1, makes friends with Harlow, a bloodhound mix, before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation’s annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Participants warm up and stretch before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors participate in the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
“That’s the farthest I’ve walked in a long time,” said a winded — but triumphant — Vera Smith as she pushed her walker Saturday past the finish line of the Survivors Lap at the Celebrate Life 5K Run in Longview.
The event at Texas Oncology on Fourth Street benefited the Texas Oncology Foundation.
Smith said she has been cancer-free for almost a year.
“I have not been out of the house to do anything except doctors appointments and stuff,” she said, “so when my niece (fellow cancer survivor Matilda Smith) asked if I wanted to participate, I said, ‘I’ll try.’ ”
Kelly Johnston of Tyler plays with his grandson Carson Skoog, 3, of Longview before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Michelle McCaskill pins a race number to her daughter Collins', 12, t-shirt before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Kostas Pritzakis, 1, makes friends with Harlow, a bloodhound mix, before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Participants warm up and stretch before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Participants warm up and stretch before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors cross the finish line of the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors participate in the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Samuel Guerrier, 5, hugs his grandmother Matilda Smith as she finished the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Vera Smith gives a "thumbs up" as she finishes the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors Vera Smith, left, and her niece Matilda Smith share a hug after finishing the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Kostas Pritzakis, 1, makes friends with Harlow, a bloodhound mix, before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Participants warm up and stretch before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Participants warm up and stretch before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Participants warm up and stretch before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Participants warm up and stretch before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Participants warm up and stretch before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Participants warm up and stretch before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors participate in the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors participate in the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors participate in the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors participate in the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors participate in the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors cross the finish line of the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors cross the finish line of the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors cross the finish line of the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors participate in the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors cross the finish line of the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors participate in the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors participate in the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Supporters cheer and take photos as cancer survivors participate in the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Supporters cheer and take photos as cancer survivors participate in the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Supporters cheer Vera Smith as she finishes the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Supporters cheer Vera Smith as she finishes the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors Vera Smith, left, and her niece Matilda Smith share a hug after finishing the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors Vera Smith, left, and her niece Matilda Smith share a hug after finishing the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors Vera Smith, left, and her niece Matilda Smith share a hug after finishing the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Kelly Johnston of Tyler plays with his grandson Carson Skoog, 3, of Longview before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Michelle McCaskill pins a race number to her daughter Collins', 12, t-shirt before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Kostas Pritzakis, 1, makes friends with Harlow, a bloodhound mix, before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Participants warm up and stretch before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Participants warm up and stretch before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors cross the finish line of the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors participate in the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Samuel Guerrier, 5, hugs his grandmother Matilda Smith as she finished the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Vera Smith gives a "thumbs up" as she finishes the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors Vera Smith, left, and her niece Matilda Smith share a hug after finishing the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Kostas Pritzakis, 1, makes friends with Harlow, a bloodhound mix, before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Participants warm up and stretch before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Participants warm up and stretch before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Participants warm up and stretch before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Participants warm up and stretch before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Participants warm up and stretch before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Participants warm up and stretch before the start of the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors participate in the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors participate in the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors participate in the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors participate in the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors participate in the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors cross the finish line of the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors cross the finish line of the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors cross the finish line of the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors participate in the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors cross the finish line of the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)
Cancer survivors participate in the Survivors Lap at the Texas Oncology Foundation's annual Celebrate Life 5k Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Texas Oncology in Longview. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)