“That’s the farthest I’ve walked in a long time,” said a winded — but triumphant — Vera Smith as she pushed her walker Saturday past the finish line of the Survivors Lap at the Celebrate Life 5K Run in Longview.

The event at Texas Oncology on Fourth Street benefited the Texas Oncology Foundation.

Smith said she has been cancer-free for almost a year.

“I have not been out of the house to do anything except doctors appointments and stuff,” she said, “so when my niece (fellow cancer survivor Matilda Smith) asked if I wanted to participate, I said, ‘I’ll try.’ ”

PHOTOS: Celebrate Life 5k